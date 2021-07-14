Rahul Vaidya on wedding with Disha Parmar: ‘Cannot wait to see how we are as husband and wife’

Weddings have lost some of their sheen during the pandemic given the restrictions. But trust Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya to create the dhoom-dhadaka of the big fat Indian wedding at their upcoming nuptials. The couple is all set to say ‘I do’ on July 16 in an intimate affair but the preps are all over social media, making their fans feel like they are a part of the shaadi.

While Rahul and Disha have known each other for a while, it was during his stint on Bigg Boss that he realised he loved her. That is where he proposed to Disha and she accepted. The Indian Idol singer, who recently shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, interestingly announced his wedding soon after coming back from Cape Town. So does his love story has a connection with reality shows? While interacting with indianexpress.com, he confessed that possibly being away from Disha makes him realise how much he loves her.

“The fact of it is that I did propose her on a reality show. However, once it got over, both families met and decided to fix a date. Honestly, there are people who take time, but we are the kind who wanted to get married rather than just go on dating. Both of us are very alike as humans. So why should we delay spending our lives together,” shared Rahul Vaidya.

He further said that the time they have spent together has helped them understand each other better. “She knows me, I know her, we have understood each other well enough to put that lovely stamp of the institution on our relationship. I can’t wait to have her by my side and start a family very very soon.”

The Bigg Boss 14 finalist further shared that he has enjoyed every phase with Disha — friendship and dating, and is looking forward to be her life partner. “Our relationship has been very organic and always moved with the flow. I have enjoyed every moment with her and waiting to see how we are as husband and wife.”

On asked about that one quality in Disha Parmar that won his heart and the singer said, “She being so patient, understanding and there are a lot of things. She is also a very simple person, just like me, and that makes it beautiful between us.”

With ‘The Dishul Wedding’ just around the corner, Rahul said that it makes him shiver thinking of all the preparation that still needs to be done. “My clothes are still not ready. Invites are still going out, we have a backlog and hoping to sort it all soon.”

Post the nuptial, Rahul and Disha also plan to have a sangeet/reception night on July 17, where their family and friends will get a chance to let their hair down.