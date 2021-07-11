Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar rehearsing for their sangeet will warm your heart, watch video

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parma are set to tie the know on July 16. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

A video showing the dance rehearsal of soon-to-be-wed Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar has surfaced online. The video was shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram profile. In the video, the couple can be seen performing the steps in casual attire.

The singer and actor are all set to get married on July 16 in “an intimate affair,” with only their close friends and family members expected to be in attendance.

Rahul Vaidya had earlier talked to FilmiBeats about the wedding preparations. He said, “It’s going good. But my attire is not ready yet. The dance practices are on at my place in full swing. I’m very excited about this most special day of my life. If I get all your love and blessings, I will feel very happy.”

Rahul and Disha announced their wedding earlier this month with a note shared on Instagram. The note carried a hashtag that read “#TheDisHulWedding.”

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” the note read.