Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar post-wedding sangeet: Epic entry to crackling dance numbers, watch videos and photos

July 18, 2021 9:32:33 am
Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar tied the knot in a glitzy intimate ceremony on July 16. The couple hosted guests, including Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Anushka Singh, Mika Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Rashmi Desai and Arshi Khan, for a star-studded ceremony, that they called the ‘sangeet’ after their wedding. For the function, Disha wore a blue lehenga, while Rahul matched with a blue blazer. Here’s a lowdown of all the fun that took place:
The couple’s grand entry to Tum Hi Ho Bandhu:
View this post on Instagram
The gorgeous bride dancing to Bahara
View this post on Instagram
A montage of the newlyweds
View this post on Instagram
When Rahul and Disha’s parents came on stage
View this post on Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni having a blast at the function
View this post on Instagram
Rakhi Sawant ready to dance
View this post on Instagram
Rahul and Disha dancing
View this post on Instagram
Rahul dancing to the song Sweetheart from Kedarnath
View this post on Instagram
Rahul and Disha’s Bole Chudiyan dance
View this post on Instagram
Jasmin and Aly Gony having a blast dancing to Punjabi tracks
View this post on Instagram
Rahul Vaidya dancing to O Dil Deewane
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The regal bride:
View this post on Instagram
Rahul and Disha’s love bloomed when the former was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He revealed he realised his feelings for the TV actor when he was on the reality show. His marriage proposal on national television got the couple into the spotlight and Disha appeared on Valentine’s Day special episode of Bigg Boss to accept the proposal.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-