Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar post-wedding sangeet: Epic entry to crackling dance numbers, watch videos and photos

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar at their wedding sangeet (Photo: Instagram/ Israni Photography)

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar tied the knot in a glitzy intimate ceremony on July 16. The couple hosted guests, including Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Anushka Singh, Mika Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Rashmi Desai and Arshi Khan, for a star-studded ceremony, that they called the ‘sangeet’ after their wedding. For the function, Disha wore a blue lehenga, while Rahul matched with a blue blazer. Here’s a lowdown of all the fun that took place:

The couple’s grand entry to Tum Hi Ho Bandhu:

The gorgeous bride dancing to Bahara

A montage of the newlyweds

When Rahul and Disha’s parents came on stage

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni having a blast at the function

Rakhi Sawant ready to dance

Rahul and Disha dancing

Rahul dancing to the song Sweetheart from Kedarnath

Rahul and Disha’s Bole Chudiyan dance

Jasmin and Aly Gony having a blast dancing to Punjabi tracks

Rahul Vaidya dancing to O Dil Deewane

The regal bride:

Rahul and Disha’s love bloomed when the former was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He revealed he realised his feelings for the TV actor when he was on the reality show. His marriage proposal on national television got the couple into the spotlight and Disha appeared on Valentine’s Day special episode of Bigg Boss to accept the proposal.