Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar look deep into each other’s eyes in wedding still from new song

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his fiancee and actor, Disha Parmar, are all set to feature together in a music video titled “Madhanya”. While the details about the song have not been revealed yet, Disha has shared a lovely still from the song. In it, she is dressed up as a bride and the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up is her groom.

The photo has lovebirds Disha and Rahul looking deep into each other’s eyes while holding hands. While Rahul has opted for an ivory sherwani, Disha is looking stunning in her pink bridal lehenga. Though on the first look it appears as if it’s a photo from Rahul and Disha’s wedding, but Disha’s caption clarifies that these ‘new beginnings’ is related to work. She captioned the photo, “#NewBeginnings #Madhanya ❤️”.

Ever since Disha has shared the photo, the fans of the couple cannot stop themselves from showering them with love and adulation. While one of them wrote, “Beautiful together🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️”, another commented, “Haaye so cute 😍😍😍”. Some of their fans are also confused if they have already taken the wedding vows.

Rahul Vaidya shared an identical photo on his Instagram handle. Singer Bhumi Trivedi commented on it saying, “@rahulvaidyarkv Oh God ❤️Waiting for the real one soon @dishaparmar.” A few days back, several other behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of the romantic song did the rounds on the internet. Even then the fans of the stars wondered if the two are already married.

However, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya had confirmed to indianexpress.com that he will tie the knot with Disha Parmar in June or July. The couple is yet to officially announce a date.

Rahul and Disha have been friends for the last three years. They have even starred together in music video “Yaad Teri”, which released in 2019. They met through common friends, and it was only in the Bigg Boss 14 house that the singer proposed to the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor on the national television. His wait for a response ended after three months when Disha entered the reality show on Valentine’s Day and said yes to him.