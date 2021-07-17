Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar glow at post-wedding brunch, see photos

Television’s newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on Saturday hosted a brunch for family and close friends. After the brunch, the couple posed for pictures, and the two looked smitten by each other. Extending the modest, intimate vibe of their wedding festivities to their post-wedding brunch, Rahul and Disha opted for simple, comfortable outfits – a white kurta pyjama for the groom and a yellow salwar-kameez for the bride.

The couple’s wedding photographer, Israni Photography, posted pictures of the newlyweds. While the first Instagram post features some candid shots of Rahul and Disha, the second post has photos of the two planting kisses on each other’s cheeks. Another picture saw Disha seemingly wiping tears off Rahul’s face. The caption of the photo read, “Swipe to see how this adorable moment went & keep a pack of tissues ready, #TheDisHulWedding @rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar.”

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga shared a few pictures of herself with Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar from the brunch. She captioned the photos, “Keep smiling cuties @rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar .Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness 😊😊 Heartiest congratulations on your wedding #dishul #thedishulwedding #rahulvaidya #dishaparmar.”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married on July 16 in Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends. The couple hosted a reception in the evening.