scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Sunday special

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar party with Vikas Gupta at a friend’s wedding. See all photos and videos

A number of photos and videos of singer Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar from a recent wedding they attended, have emerged online. Rahul and Disha's chemistry on the dance floor is unmissable.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
March 14, 2021 8:23:40 pm
Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar friend wedding dance videos photos vikas guptaVikas Gupta, who was also a part of the wedding, shared this click with Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. (Photo: Vikas Gupta/Instagram)

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, along with his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently attended the wedding of friends Meghaa R Israni and Yash Bhatia, and several photos and videos of the two have flooded fan pages on social media. While Rahul Vaidya’s anarkali kurta look from the sangeet night is making headlines, his dance moves and singing videos too left fans asking for more.

While Rahul shared his look from the function, Disha too posted a few photos on her Instagram handle. Fans went gaga seeing the new couple setting the dance floor on fire with their chemistry.

Disha’s close friend and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta was also a part of the same wedding. Sharing a few photos with Disha, Vikas wrote, “With the bride to be – can’t wait for your wedding functions 😊 #dishaparmar #vikasgupta.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Vikas shared more photos with Disha and wrote, “Yaari lagti hai aur bhi Pyaari when both are attending RishteyDaari 🤪 it was such a happy place last night #meghaisrani #Yashbhatia #Stayblessed thankyou for the awesome clicks #rahulvaidya #dishaparmar #vikasgupta #Dostlog.”

See all the photos, videos of Rahul Vaidya, his girlfriend Disha Parmar and Vikas Gupta here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rkv Rahul Vaidya FC (@rkv_biggboss14)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rkv Rahul Vaidya FC (@rkv_biggboss14)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rkv Rahul Vaidya FC (@rkv_biggboss14)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rkv Rahul Vaidya FC (@rkv_biggboss14)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rkv Rahul Vaidya FC (@rkv_biggboss14)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rkv Rahul Vaidya FC (@rkv_biggboss14)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

Time and again Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have shared that they will get married soon. Though they are yet to make any official announcement on the same. Post Bigg Boss 14, Rahul and Disha went for a vacation. They have also been spotted attending a number of events together.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone
10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 14: Latest News

Advertisement