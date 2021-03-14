Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar party with Vikas Gupta at a friend’s wedding. See all photos and videos

Vikas Gupta, who was also a part of the wedding, shared this click with Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. (Photo: Vikas Gupta/Instagram)

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, along with his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently attended the wedding of friends Meghaa R Israni and Yash Bhatia, and several photos and videos of the two have flooded fan pages on social media. While Rahul Vaidya’s anarkali kurta look from the sangeet night is making headlines, his dance moves and singing videos too left fans asking for more.

While Rahul shared his look from the function, Disha too posted a few photos on her Instagram handle. Fans went gaga seeing the new couple setting the dance floor on fire with their chemistry.

Disha’s close friend and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta was also a part of the same wedding. Sharing a few photos with Disha, Vikas wrote, “With the bride to be – can’t wait for your wedding functions 😊 #dishaparmar #vikasgupta.”

Vikas shared more photos with Disha and wrote, “Yaari lagti hai aur bhi Pyaari when both are attending RishteyDaari 🤪 it was such a happy place last night #meghaisrani #Yashbhatia #Stayblessed thankyou for the awesome clicks #rahulvaidya #dishaparmar #vikasgupta #Dostlog.”

See all the photos, videos of Rahul Vaidya, his girlfriend Disha Parmar and Vikas Gupta here:

Time and again Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have shared that they will get married soon. Though they are yet to make any official announcement on the same. Post Bigg Boss 14, Rahul and Disha went for a vacation. They have also been spotted attending a number of events together.