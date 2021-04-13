Gudi Padwa 2021: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar dress in traditional best, celebrate festival together. See photos

Bigg Boss 14 runner and singer Rahul Vaidya celebrated Gudi Padwa with fiancee Disha Parmar. The couple was seen celebrating the festival at Rahul’s home in Mumbai. They hoisted the ‘gudi’ and performed the traditional puja together.

For the festival, TV actor Disha opted for an authentic Maharashtrian look. She wore a ‘nath’ and a ‘nauvari’ saree. Rahul Vaidya opted for a beige ‘kurta pyjama’ for the celebration and looked dapper in his traditional attire. Disha, who is a Sikh, looked quite excited to learn all the rituals of the Maharashtrian festival from her fiance Rahul. In one of the videos, the singer also made the Woh Apna Sa actor wish their fans on Gudi Padwa in Marathi.

Disha shared her excitement on celebrating the festival for the first time with Rahul and his family. She told The Times of India, “I will celebrate it the way Rahul and his family do it every year — perform the puja, decorate the gudi and hoist it. Nothing is more special than celebrating a festival with family. I was also excited about donning the traditional Maharashtrian attire and the nath.”

Ever since Rahul has proposed to Disha on the national television during his stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house, the couple has become a fan favourite. Recently, their look from their upcoming wedding song went viral on social media. It seems the fans of the two stars cannot wait to see them getting married.

Sharing her photos with Rahul from the music video, Disha had shared on Instagram, “#NewBeginnings #Madhanya ❤️”. Rahul Vaidya had confirmed to indianexpress.com that he will tie the knot with Disha in June or July. The couple is yet to officially announce a date.