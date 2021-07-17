Rahul Vaidya: Bigg Boss 14 was tougher than Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Newlywed Rahul Vaidya will be seen fighting his biggest fears on the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is all set to premiere tonight on Colors.

The singer was recently also seen in Bigg Boss 14, where he ended up as the first runner-up. While chatting with indianexpress.com, he shared that the ‘different’ format of KKK 11 made him say yes to another reality show after Bigg Boss 14.

“It is genuinely very unconventional. I have not done anything like this before, and things couldn’t have been as real as it gets on Khatron. Where do you get a chance to be in close quarters with snakes, lions or do all kinds of wacky things,” shared Rahul Vaidya. He added that his biggest fears were snakes and water.

When asked about his performance on the show, Rahul rated himself eight out of 10. Sharing details of one of his toughest tasks, he said, “So we were hung upside down with legs tied on a crane. We were then dropped in a swimming pool and we had to remove flags underwater. I wish I could share more about what happened, but I believe I nailed the task, and I cannot wait for the audience to see it.”

While in Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya had a hard time gelling with other housemates, the singer shared that to his surprise, he bonded really well with everyone on KKK 11. He said, “Only a few contestants get a chance to perform, so the rest are cheering for them. Everyone was giving their best and motivating others. It was so cool and I had tremendous fun.”

For the Indian Idol runner-up, the contestant who really surprised him was ‘Divyanka Tripathi’, as he said, “Her image is that she is a television bahu, but she was brilliant on the show. She surprised not just me but everyone I feel.”

Rahul also had some positive words for Rohit Shetty as he stated, “When it comes to work, he is quite a taskmaster, but otherwise he chills with all of us. What I learnt from him was that one has to respect their work, technicians and colleagues. It was amazing to work with him.”

Thanking his fans for all the love they have showered on him, Rahul Vaidya added that whatever he does and will do will be for them. On a concluding note, when we asked him to pick between Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, he said, “Both had their own charm, but I think Bigg Boss 14 was more difficult. In Khatron, even when I had the worst day, I could come out, speak to my family, my girlfriend, and feel fine. In Bigg Boss, whatever good or bad happened, I had no one to share with.”

Apart from Rahul Vaidya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will see Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal and Aastha Gill as contestants. The show will air on weekends at 9:30 pm on Colors.