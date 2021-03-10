Rahul Vaidya dances at wedding with girlfriend Disha Parmar, sings ‘Main Rang Sharbaton Ka’ for guests. Watch

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya is back to work, and his fans are too excited to watch him in action. The singer recently attended a friend’s wedding and even performed impromptu there. He was joined at the wedding party by his ladylove and TV actor Disha Parmar.

Dressed in a traditional kurta-pyjama, Rahul sang some beautiful Bollywood numbers while the guests at the wedding cheered for him. He crooned Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Piya Re Piya Re”, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Lagan Lagi Tum Se Man Ki Lagan” and Atif Aslam’s “Main Rang Sharbaton Ka” from the movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.

One of the videos, shared on Rahul’s fan pages, had him and Disha dancing on Salaam-E-Ishq’s popular song “Hiriye Sehra Bandh Ke”.

See all the latest videos of Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya:

Rahul, whom the audience knew as an Indian Idol contestant from the first season of the singing reality show, became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 14. His love story with Disha Parmar got him attention inside the house. After coming outside the house, the singer took a vacation with Disha and shared several of their photos and videos.

After stepping outside the Bigg Boss 14 house, the singer shared with indianexpress.com, “I had come with the sole intention to win new fanbase, and that has happened. Winning the trophy does matters, but only till a point. I am happier that the journey is over now, and I can get back to my parents, my girlfriend and spend time with them. The intention has been achieved, so it feels like a complete journey, and there are no complaint.”