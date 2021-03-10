scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Latest news

Rahul Vaidya dances at wedding with girlfriend Disha Parmar, sings ‘Main Rang Sharbaton Ka’ for guests. Watch

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar danced at the wedding to 'Hiriye Sehra Bandh ke' and also performed a medley of songs. Disha and Rahul are expected to tie the knot soon.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 10:21:59 am
rahul vaidyaRahul Vaidya shared his singing videos on Instagram.

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya is back to work, and his fans are too excited to watch him in action. The singer recently attended a friend’s wedding and even performed impromptu there. He was joined at the wedding party by his ladylove and TV actor Disha Parmar.

Dressed in a traditional kurta-pyjama, Rahul sang some beautiful Bollywood numbers while the guests at the wedding cheered for him. He crooned Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Piya Re Piya Re”, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Lagan Lagi Tum Se Man Ki Lagan” and Atif Aslam’s “Main Rang Sharbaton Ka” from the movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.

One of the videos, shared on Rahul’s fan pages, had him and Disha dancing on Salaam-E-Ishq’s popular song “Hiriye Sehra Bandh Ke”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

See all the latest videos of Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RKV (Fanbase)❤️ (@rahulvaidyafb)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also read |Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla to feature in Neha Kakkar’s music video Marjaneya, see first look

Rahul, whom the audience knew as an Indian Idol contestant from the first season of the singing reality show, became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 14. His love story with Disha Parmar got him attention inside the house. After coming outside the house, the singer took a vacation with Disha and shared several of their photos and videos.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

After stepping outside the Bigg Boss 14 house, the singer shared with indianexpress.com, “I had come with the sole intention to win new fanbase, and that has happened. Winning the trophy does matters, but only till a point. I am happier that the journey is over now, and I can get back to my parents, my girlfriend and spend time with them. The intention has been achieved, so it feels like a complete journey, and there are no complaint.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh, suhana khan, arjun kapoor
Suhana Khan’s fun evening to Ranveer Singh’s grilling workout, check out celebrity photos of the day

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 10: Latest News

Advertisement