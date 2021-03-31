scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Latest news

Rahul Vaidya and Rohit Reddy’s faux fight will leave you in splits, watch video

Rohit Reddy had earlier surprised fans with his editing skills through a video featuring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
March 31, 2021 6:28:48 pm
rohit reddy, rahul vaidyaRahul Vaidya and Rohit Reddy recently collaborated for an brand shoot. (Photo: Rohit/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya and Anita Hasanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy have left their Instagram followers in splits with their latest video post. Reddy, who is also a producer, recently shot for an ad with the singer. Amid work, the two managed to create a fun video that has left their fans amazed.

In the video, the two walk by only to bump into each other. As they start quarrelling, Rahul pushes Rohit, who in turn pulls up his collar. Then, much to the amazement of their fans, Rohit picks Rahul effortlessly. However, the action packed episode is all thanks to the camera angles and smart editing.

Rohit Reddy shared the video with the caption, “Dont ever mess with me @rahulvaidyarkv …. !”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Actors Ashita Dhawan, Rashami Desai, replied with laughing emojis. While most called it ‘cute’ and ‘nice’, a fan also wrote, “This is funnier than anything can ever be 😂😂.” Many in the comments section also complimented Rahul Vaidya for his acting talent and even asked him to try taking up a full fledged project.

This is not the first time that Rohit Reddy has surprised his social media fans with editing hacks. Recently, his video with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had left fans impressed. As Rohit flexed his biceps, Sidharth showed off his ever bulging ‘Popeye’ arms leaving him shocked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa)

 

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Rohit Reddy and Anita Hassanandani recently welcomed their baby boy Aarav, and the happy parents keep sharing photos and videos with their bonny boy on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ram setu
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez take us behind-the-scenes

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 31: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x