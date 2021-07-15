scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 15, 2021 7:35:10 pm
rahul vaidya disha parmar madhanya weddingBefore their wedding, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar featured in the song "Madhanya". (Photo: Instagram/rahulvaidyarkv)

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot on July 16. The lovebirds, who’ve been living up every moment of their pre-wedding festivities, cannot get enough of each other in the photos and videos that we’ve seen so far.

Rahul and Disha had their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, while the haldi function took place on Thursday. In a video shared by Rahul on his Instagram handle, he is seen dancing with Disha on the song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna”.

Also read |Rahul Vaidya sings Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for his bride, Disha Parmar shows off her henna. Watch

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have decided to have an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends. Rahul’s friends and fellow Bigg Boss contestants couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are expected to attend the wedding.

Earlier this week, photos from Disha’s bachelorette party went viral. In the photos, Disha was seen having fun with her friends as she geared up for her big day.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been friends for a while. It was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house that Rahul first opened up about his feelings for Disha. He went on to propose to Disha on national television, and she said yes. The couple has been making headlines since then.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding.

19:35 (IST)15 Jul 2021
Disha Parmar re-shared several pics on Instagram

Disha Parmar's friends and family members shared pictures on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ashnakhanna21)

19:20 (IST)15 Jul 2021
Disha Parmar at her haldi ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Vaidya edits ❤️ (@dishul_lover_123)

Disha Parmar had fun getting smeared with haldi.

19:06 (IST)15 Jul 2021
Rahul Vaidya at his haldi ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ULTIMATE BOLLYWOOD (@ultimatebollywood)

Rahul Vaidya and his brother were captured at the haldi ceremony on Thursday.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Rahul Vaidya revealed he has enjoyed every phase with Disha Parmar, and is looking forward to being her life partner. Rahul said, "Our relationship has been very organic and always moved with the flow. I have enjoyed every moment with her and waiting to see how we are as husband and wife."

The singer added that the time they have spent together has helped them understand each other better. "She knows me. I know her. We have understood each other well enough to put that lovely stamp of the institution on our relationship. I can’t wait to have her by my side and start a family very very soon," he said.

