Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Before their wedding, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar featured in the song "Madhanya". (Photo: Instagram/rahulvaidyarkv)

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot on July 16. The lovebirds, who’ve been living up every moment of their pre-wedding festivities, cannot get enough of each other in the photos and videos that we’ve seen so far.

Rahul and Disha had their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, while the haldi function took place on Thursday. In a video shared by Rahul on his Instagram handle, he is seen dancing with Disha on the song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna”.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have decided to have an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends. Rahul’s friends and fellow Bigg Boss contestants couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are expected to attend the wedding.

Earlier this week, photos from Disha’s bachelorette party went viral. In the photos, Disha was seen having fun with her friends as she geared up for her big day.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been friends for a while. It was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house that Rahul first opened up about his feelings for Disha. He went on to propose to Disha on national television, and she said yes. The couple has been making headlines since then.