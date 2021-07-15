Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar spotted after chooda ceremony, see photos

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had their haldi ceremony earlier in the day. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar are neck-deep in their wedding festivities. After the haldi ceremony on Thursday, Disha was spotted with her hands covered in white cloth, which is a sure sign that her chooda ceremony also took place during the day.

Disha was spotted in a pastel kurta and pink dupatta, cautiously keeping her hands safe, while Rahul was clicked in a floral shirt. The lovebirds, who are all set to tie the knot on July 16, have been sharing loved-up photos and videos of the numerous ceremonies on Instagram.

Also read | Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Check out photos of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar post their haldi ceremony.

Disha Parmar clciked post her haldi and chooda ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha Parmar clciked post her haldi and chooda ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya will tie the knot on July 16. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya will tie the knot on July 16. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar sharing a candid moment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar sharing a candid moment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya was also seen guarding Disha Parmar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rahul Vaidya was also seen guarding Disha Parmar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya posted for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rahul Vaidya posted for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Parmar is all geared up for her big day. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha Parmar is all geared up for her big day. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple stuck a pose for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple stuck a pose for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The chooda-giving is auspicious for brides-to-be, as they are gifted with a particular set of red bangles. They need to keep their chooda covered unless they get into their wedding attire on the D-day.

Disha Parmar had her mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, while the haldi function took place on Thursday. Rahul Vaidya shared a video on his Instagram account, where he is seen dancing with his wife-to-be on the song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna.”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will have an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. Fellow Bigg Boss contestants Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Arshi Khan are expected to attend.