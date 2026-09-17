Raghubir Yadav ran away from home after failing class 12, earned Rs 2.50 a day: ‘Slept hungry’

Long before Raghubir Yadav became one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable character actors, his introduction to the performing arts came through the travelling world of Parsi theatre. Raghubir was associated with Bhopal Theatre, which was run by Madanlal Kapoor, the father of actor Annu Kapoor and Seema Kapoor. Recalling that period, Yadav said he lived a ‘nomadic’ life, travelling from one place to another performing plays, earning just Rs 2.50 a day and sometimes going to bed hungry, but said those years became an important part of his learning.

In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Raghubir Yadav said he left home after finding out that he was going to fail his Class 12 examinations. Embarrassed and unsure about what to do next, he left with a friend and reached Lalitpur, where Bhopal Theatre was performing.

“I had run away from my home because I found out I was going to fail my 12th grade. I was embarrassed. I ran away with a friend. We reached Lalitpur, where Babu Ji’s theatre company, Bhopal Theatre, was performing. I watched a play called Nagin there.”

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However, his friend soon left him, leaving Yadav behind in Lalitpur.

“After a few days, my friend left me. So, I ended up at Babu Ji’s theatre company and met him. He asked me what I did, and I told him I sang songs. He asked me to sing something, and I sang a ghazal.”

Raghubir Yadav then recalled how Madanlal Kapoor spotted his potential but also pointed out a major weakness in his singing.

The actor said, “Babu Ji said, ‘You sing very melodiously, but your talaffuz (pronunciation) is very poor.’ I thought maybe it had something to do with the tabla and told him that if I could sing with a tabla, I’d improve my talaffuz. Everyone started laughing. He said, ‘No, it’s your pronunciation that needs work.’ He took me under his wing, and with his guidance, I learned Urdu and improved my pronunciation.”

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Raghubir Yadav performing on stage. (Photo: Instagram/Raghubir Yadav) Raghubir Yadav performing on stage. (Photo: Instagram/Raghubir Yadav)

Raghubir Yadav spent six years travelling with theatre troupe

Raghubir Yadav soon began travelling with the theatre troupe, spending the next six years living a nomadic life as the company performed across different parts of North and Central India.

“I was associated with Parsi theatre, so for six years I lived a nomadic kind of life. We travelled everywhere — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. We went to every place, village after village, and performed theatre.”

The actor said the experience was less about earning money and more about learning. He recalled that the performers had very little to spend on food and basic necessities.

“We never really thought about our stomachs. It was almost like an education. We had our books, and life simply went on. I used to get Rs 2.50 a day, but when it rained, we had to manage with Rs 1 or Rs 1.50.”

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‘We would eat half the roti and save the other half for the night’

Raghubir Yadav went on to describe how he and the other theatre artistes managed their meals during their travels.

The actor said, “We would buy flour for four annas and tomatoes for four annas and make chutney. We would borrow a tawa from someone’s house, make a stove under a tree and cook rotis. We would eat half and save the other half for the night.”

There were also days when they had nothing to eat.

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“Many times, we would go to sleep hungry in the evening. But even while being hungry, we kept laughing. Annu, Guddo (Seema Kapoor) — we were all together. We actually enjoyed even that hunger.”

Yadav also remembered the atmosphere created by the Kapoor family, saying music, books and practice were a regular part of their lives.

He said, “That was the atmosphere we enjoyed. There were books. Mummy would always say, ‘Don’t sit idle.’ There was music practice going on all the time. Songs were always playing around us. We kept getting opportunities to learn.”

Raghubir Yadav made his film debut with Massey Sahib. (Photo: Instagram/Raghubir Yadav) Raghubir Yadav made his film debut with Massey Sahib. (Photo: Instagram/Raghubir Yadav)

Raghubir Yadav recalls Annu Kapoor teaching him a song

Raghubir Yadav also shared an anecdote about Annu Kapoor teaching him a song during his days with the theatre company. Yadav said Annu had told him the song, prompting him to learn and perform it.

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“Annu had taught me a song — ‘Reshma jawan ho gai, teer kamaan ho gai.’ I learnt it from him and sang it. I got beaten up for that.”

Annu Kapoor’s mother, whom Yadav affectionately refers to as “Mummy Ji,” was standing near the stage with a pair of tongs to beat him for singing the song.

“She was standing beside the stage with a pair of tongs. It was a very cultured, disciplined kind of atmosphere,” he said.

‘A person always learns through deprivation’

Raghubir Yadav said he looks back at those years fondly and considers deprivation an important part of his education.

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“A person always learns through deprivation. There were so many shortcomings. We weren’t getting enough food; we were hungry. But even today, those were some of the most beautiful days of my life.”

He said he and Seema still talk about that period.

“Even today, when we talk about those days, Seema says, ‘Bhaiya, those were such beautiful days.’ Sometimes, remembering them makes us cry.”

Yadav added, “Those were tears of joy — the happiness we felt then, the way we looked at learning and the hard work we had to put in. There was a different kind of pleasure in all of it. I am thankful to the Almighty that He kept us in deprivation, because a person learns through deprivation.”

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Raghubir Yadav’s career

After his years with the theatre company, Raghubir Yadav studied at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi and later joined its Repertory Company. He made his film debut with Massey Sahib (1985).

Over the years, Yadav has delivered acclaimed performances in films including Salaam Bombay!, Lagaan, Peepli Live, Newton and Sui Dhaaga.

On television, he became widely known for playing Brij Bhushan Dubey in Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne and later won a new generation of viewers as Pradhanji in Panchayat.