Raghu Ram and wife Natalie Di Luccio expecting first child

TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his wife, singer Natalie Di Luccio, are expecting their first child. Raghu announced the news on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself, with Natalie sporting a baby bump.

Advertising

“Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! @nataliediluccio #OverTheMoon,” he captioned the photo. He shared another photo showing their entwined hands and a baby’s shoes hanging from Raghu’s fingers.

Raghu and Natalie got married last year in a South Indian ceremony in Goa. Before that he had declared his love for the singer via an Instagram post. He had captioned a photo of them together, “@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today… and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you”.

Raghu rose to fame with his MTV reality show Roadies, which he created. He has also been involved with other shows for the network like MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd and MTV Splitsvilla.

Natalie is from Ontario, Canada. She became popular in India through her YouTube music videos in which she created renditions of classical Hindi songs. She was later invited to perform with composer Amit Trivedi as well as on Coke Studio on MTV India. She has also contributed to the soundtracks of Hindi films like Chennai Express and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.