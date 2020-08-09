Raghu Ram shares emotional post on Sameer Sharma: I will remember you with love and regret

Sameer Sharma was 44. (Photo: Raghu Ram/Instagram) Sameer Sharma was 44. (Photo: Raghu Ram/Instagram)

Raghu Ram has shared an Instagram post dedicated to television actor Sameer Sharma. Sameer was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 44.

Sharing a photo of himself with the late TV actor, Ram wrote that Sameer was always there for him when he needed his presence. The caption read, “Goodbye, my sweet, troubled friend. Thank you for being there for me when I needed it … I wish I could have been there for you too. I will always remember you with love. And with regret. I really hope your pain is finally at an end.”

Sameer Sharma was known for TV serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ayushman Bhava, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and also for films Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was the last time he was seen on the screen.

Several other people in the industry also paid tributes to the actor and condolences to his family.

Sonakshi Sinha, who shared the screen with Sameer Sharma in Ittefaq, shared on Instagram, “Rest in peace Sameer. Gone too soon.”

Gautam Chaturvedi, who worked with Sameer in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, told Bombay Times earlier, “Sameer was always buzzing with ideas and along with acting, he wanted to produce music and start a channel online. On July 27, he texted me and asked me to call him, but my sister was unwell and so, I told him that I would connect later. And today, after hearing the news of his demise, I am shocked and numb. I wish we had connected that day.”

