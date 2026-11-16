Raghu Ram returns to Roadies after quitting over producer interference: ‘This is my rebirth’

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Actor and TV presenter Raghu Ram is known for his 11-year stint with Roadies. In 2014, Raghu and his brother Rajiv quit the show, citing interference from the producers. 12 years after quitting the show, Raghu has now returned to the latest season of Roadies titled Roadies Rebirth.
In the latest season of Roadies, Raghu Ram will be seen as a host. He will also have special powers, allowing him to decide the “death or rebirth of a contestant”.
Talking about returning to the show, Raghu said at the press meet on Monday, “Roadies is India’s longest-running reality show, and over the years, it has constantly evolved. For the first decade, the show followed a certain format, but for it to grow and stay relevant, that format had to evolve. Then came the gang leaders, and the show continued to grow in popularity. Now, as Roadies enters its third decade, it is time to shake things up all over again. And that is exactly what my return is about. This is my rebirth, and honestly, it is the worst news for the Roadies! Because their journey through this rebirth is going to be nothing short of hell.”
Back in 2024, during a podcast with Growth Media, Raghu Ram opened up about quitting Roadies. He said, “As you grow bigger, you feel the pressure to cater. I felt it, and that’s why I left Roadies. Rajiv and I walked off because there was too much interference. We were told to scream at people. It’s either that or you have to dance to their tune. It’s a good problem, because you are a success, but now you are no longer you. You belong to them.”
Raghu added, “If you look at Roadies now, it is what they wanted to make. It’s not what I wanted to make. I don’t want to call Roadies dishonest. I think they are doing a great job and they are doing what they want to do; that’s fine. I just wish they found their own personality because I think that’s much more interesting than trying to do things that you think works.”
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The latest season of Roadies features six gang leaders, with Rannvijay Singha overseeing the proceedings. The gang leaders are divided into two teams: OGs and NewGs. The OGs on the show are Nikhil Chinappa, Neha Dhupia, and Prince Narula. The NewGs feature Abhishek Malhan, Bani J, and Baseer Ali.
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Bani J, who started as a participant on the show, has now become the gang leader. Talking about how she has seen the show evolve, Bani J told SCREEN in an exclusive interview, “The quality of the contestants has just improved so much. I had distanced myself from the MTV Universe because I was focusing on my acting. I had taken a step away from the reality space. When I came back this year as a gang leader, I was left speechless. I told Rannvijay that I couldn’t believe the quality of the contestants. It’s phenomenal. They are not just well-educated, but have full-fledged careers. We had doctors and Olympic athletes. I was really impressed.”
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