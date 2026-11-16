Raghu Ram returns to Roadies after quitting over producer interference: ‘This is my rebirth’

Actor and TV presenter Raghu Ram is known for his 11-year stint with Roadies. In 2014, Raghu and his brother Rajiv quit the show, citing interference from the producers. 12 years after quitting the show, Raghu has now returned to the latest season of Roadies titled Roadies Rebirth.

Raghu Ram joins Roadies Rebirth

In the latest season of Roadies, Raghu Ram will be seen as a host. He will also have special powers, allowing him to decide the “death or rebirth of a contestant”.

Talking about returning to the show, Raghu said at the press meet on Monday, “Roadies is India’s longest-running reality show, and over the years, it has constantly evolved. For the first decade, the show followed a certain format, but for it to grow and stay relevant, that format had to evolve. Then came the gang leaders, and the show continued to grow in popularity. Now, as Roadies enters its third decade, it is time to shake things up all over again. And that is exactly what my return is about. This is my rebirth, and honestly, it is the worst news for the Roadies! Because their journey through this rebirth is going to be nothing short of hell.”