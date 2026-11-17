The return of Raghu Ram to MTV Roadies is more than just a nostalgic reunion. After spending over a decade as one of the most recognisable faces of the reality show, the television personality is back with its latest season, Roadies – REBIRTH, 12 years after walking away from the franchise along with his twin brother, Rajiv. Interestingly, Raghu’s comeback comes at a time when the show has undergone several changes, moving away from the format he helped popularise.

Raghu Ram, who was associated with Roadies from its early years, became synonymous with its auditions, confrontational questioning and no-nonsense approach towards contestants. His angry outbursts, intimidating questions and unconventional judging style became as much a part of the show’s identity as its adventurous journeys and physically demanding tasks. However, after years of being associated with the franchise, creative differences with MTV eventually prompted him and Rajiv to call it quits in 2014.

Now, more than a decade later, Raghu is returning to a show that has continued to reinvent itself, with a new generation of contestants, gang leaders and a different approach to reality television.

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How Roadies began and Raghu’s association with the show

MTV Roadies first premiered on August 15, 2003, on MTV India. Conceived as a youth-based adventure reality show, it brought together young contestants who travelled across different parts of the country, taking on physical and mental challenges while navigating friendships, rivalries and eliminations. The show offered a different kind of reality television experience, one that went beyond studio-based competitions and brought young people face-to-face with unpredictable situations.

Raghu was among the creative forces associated with the franchise and played an important role in shaping its identity. He also served as a senior supervising producer at MTV India and executive producer of Roadies. His twin brother, Rajiv Lakshman, joined him on the show in 2008. Together, the brothers became the faces of its audition process, where contestants were questioned about their personalities, ambitions, relationships and reasons for wanting to be a Roadie.

Over the years, Raghu’s distinctive approach became one of the show’s biggest talking points. His confrontational questions and often explosive reactions made him a polarising television personality. While some viewers criticised his aggressive approach, others tuned in specifically to watch his interactions with aspiring contestants.

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Raghu also went on to launch another popular MTV reality franchise, Splitsvilla, in 2008. His association with youth-oriented reality television went beyond Roadies.

Why Raghu Ram left Roadies



Despite being the catalysts in shaping the show, Raghu and Rajiv decided to walk away from Roadies in 2014, after disagreements with the channel over its creative direction. In 2024, in an interview with India Today, Raghu spoke about the creative differences that led to his departure. He said, “I was done. I was fed up. I walked away at the peak of it for two reasons. One was because MTV wanted to make the show a certain way, which I did not agree with. Till 10 seasons, I had pretty much a free hand. But in the 9th-10th seasons, I found myself coming into conflict with MTV, because they wanted a certain populist kind of angle to it.”

He also spoke about how the show had affected his personal life, including his marriage and mental health, which eventually led to his divorce. In the same interview, Raghu made it clear that he did not see himself returning to the franchise. He said, “No, not going to happen. We were asked, but no, I don’t want to. I haven’t seen ‘Roadies’ ever since I left. It is not ‘that’ ‘Roadies’ now. It is a completely different show with the name ‘Roadies’ on it. The format can be compared more to the voice than to the previous ‘Roadies’. When Rajiv and I walked away that day, that show was over. That particular format was over.”

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How Roadies changed after his exit



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Roadies, however, continued to evolve after the brothers’ departure. The show gradually moved away from the format in which Raghu and Rajiv were crucial to the audition process and introduced a new system of gang leaders, who would select contestants, mentor them and compete against one another.

The introduction of gang leaders brought a different competitive dynamic to the franchise. The personalities of the leaders, their strategies and their rivalries became an important part of the narrative. Over the years, the show also saw several prominent faces take on leadership roles, including Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Raftaar, among others.

In a conversation with Untriggered with AminJazz, Raghu himself acknowledged this transformation, and said, “As you grow bigger, you feel the pressure to cater. I felt it; that’s why I left Roadies. Rajiv and I walked off because there was too much interference. We were told to scream at people. It’s either that, or you have to dance to their tune. It’s a good problem because you are a success, but now you are no longer you. You belong to them. If you look at Roadies now, it is what they wanted to make. It’s not what I wanted to make.”

What prompted Raghu’s return?



Interestingly, after ruling out the possibilities of his return, Raghu agreed to be a part of its latest season, Roadies – REBIRTH. The show has entered its third decade and attempts at another format shake-up.

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He announced his return on November 16, at the Roadies press conference. Raghu said, “Roadies is India’s longest-running reality show, and over the years, it has constantly evolved. For the first decade, the show followed a certain format, but for it to grow and stay relevant, that format had to evolve. Then came the gang leaders, and the show continued to grow in popularity. Now, as Roadies enters its third decade, it is time to shake things up all over again. And that is exactly what my return is about. This is my rebirth, and honestly, it is the worst news for the Roadies! Because their journey through this rebirth is going to be nothing short of hell.”

This time, Raghu will be allocated special powers that’ll allow him to decide the “death or rebirth” of a contestant, which shall change the course of the competition. This new season features six gang leaders divided into two teams, OGs and NewGs, with Rannvijay Singha overseeing the proceedings.

The OG team comprises Nikhil Chinappa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula, while Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali make up the NewGs.

Celebs hail Raghu’s return

Rannvijay Singha shared some moments with Raghu from the press conference on his Instagram, and its comments section smells nostalgia. Ayushmann Khurrana, who was once a Roadie, commented, “The OG” with a fire icon. Gauahar Khan couldn’t contain her excitement, penned, “SHUT UPpppppoppppoppoopppppp (sic)”. Raghu himself is elated and wrote that he is really “looking forward” to working with Rannvijay, and declared, “Now let the chaos begin.”

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Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauahar Khan express their excitement Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauahar Khan express their excitement

After taking a U-turn from his 2024 comment about never returning to Roadies, it would be interesting to see whether his presence will revive the old intensity or introduce an entirely new kind of unpredictability.