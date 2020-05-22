Raghu Ram on losing friend Abdul Rauf to coronavirus: This will never be ok

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman shared a photo with late friend Abdul Rauf. Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman shared a photo with late friend Abdul Rauf.

TV host and producer Raghu Ram lost his close friend Abdul Rauf to coronavirus on Thursday. Abdul first joined Raghu as his driver and later participated in the production of his shows.

Deeply saddened by Abdul’s death, Raghu penned an emotional note on Instagram. “I lost you last night to Covid 19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them,” wrote Raghu as he shared a photo with Abdul.

He added, “You worked in production of many shows, rising to the top as head of production at Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort.”

Ending it on an emotional note, Raghu Ram wrote, “There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can’t begin to tell you how much I’ll miss you. I still can’t believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok.”

Raghu’s brother and TV anchor Rajiv Lakshman also remembered his friend and colleague Abdul Rauf and shared a photo. “RIP Abdul Bhai. My comrade. My brother in arms. Our journey together has been long. And you grew from a driver to the Head of Production in my company. From a colleague to a friend. The purity of your heart & genuine approach to work & friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only i had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life… And beyond,” Rajiv captioned the photo on Instagram.

