Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio welcome a baby boy

Popular television personality Raghu Ram and singer Natalie Di Luccio welcomed baby boy Rhythm on Monday in Mumbai. The couple had tied the knot in December 2018.

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Raghu said that he is feeling ‘relieved.’ Stating that both mother and child are fine, he said, “There are actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, child care and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood.”

Explaining why they named their newborn Rhythm, Raghu Ram said they wanted “a multi-cultural, multi-national and multilingual name to reflect our union, so we picked Rhythm. More importantly, it cannot be linked with any religion.”

Raghu rose to fame with MTV reality show Roadies, which he created. He has also been involved with other shows for the network like MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd and MTV Splitsvilla.

Natalie Di Luccio is from Ontario, Canada. She became popular in India through her YouTube videos in which she sang Hindi songs. She was later invited to perform on MTV India’s Coke Studio. She has also contributed to the soundtracks of Hindi films like Chennai Express and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

