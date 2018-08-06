Inside Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio’s engagement

Raghu Ram recently got engaged to Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio. Raghu Ram recently got engaged to Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio.

Roadies fame Raghu Ram recently got engaged to Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio. The engagement ceremony held in Toronto also saw the presence of television actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu.

Sharing a photo from the engagement, Teejay wrote, “The main reason we were in Toronto – to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. :) Raghu – You have always been one of the people I love most – so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8am!!) 😄 If anyone deserves happiness, it’s you and I’m so glad you found it with Natalie. (Aren’t Canadians awesome?) ;) You guys are so great together! 😍 Biggest hug ever to you.. ❤ @instaraghu @nataliediluccio.”

Raghu too shared a photo with his fiancee and wrote, “Desi boys, Canadian girls @nataliediluccio @bombaysunshine @karanvirbohra.”

It was in March this year that popular television personality Raghu Ram, who rose to fame after his stint as a judge on the MTV reality show Roadies, declared his love for Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio. Raghu had posted a photo of himself with the singer on his Instagram handle, declaring his love in an adorable fashion.

See inside photos from Raghu Ram and Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio’s engagement:

Raghu and Natalie might get married in December this year. Raghu was earlier married to actor Sugandha Garg, who he divorced in January this year. Raghu is still on cordial terms with his former wife Sugandha.

See more photos of Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio here:

Raghu and Natalie first met in 2016 during the making of the song “Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main”. Natalie was previously in a relationship with television actor Ejaz Khan for four years.

