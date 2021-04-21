Raghav Juyal tests positive for Covid-19

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, and asked people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested. The actor, currently seen hosting Colors reality show Dance Deewane 3, took to Instagram to share his Covid-19 diagnosis. “After experiencing fever and cough, I have just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please take care and follow all protocols, stay safe guys,” he wrote alongside a note that read the same.

Until early April, Raghav was shooting for Dance Deewane 3 alongside Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. But as Covid-19 cases began to peak in Maharashtra, the government prohibited film and TV shoots in the state for 15 days till May 1. The curfew, however, didn’t affect Dance Deewane 3 as the makers had a bank of episodes to last the period.

Even though Raghav Juyal is unwell, the actor has been posting lists of Covid-19 resources, and also amplifying requests from followers for oxygen supply, plasma and hospital beds.

In the biggest daily increase yet, India reported 2.95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,023 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday. India’s Covid-19 tally is now 1,56,16,130, with a death toll of 1,82,553. There are 21,57,538 active cases in the country.