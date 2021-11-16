Raghav Juyal issues clarification after Dance Deewane 3 ‘racist’ monologue invites Assam CM’s ire: ‘Don’t judge us with one clip’

A video featuring Dance Deewane 3 host Raghav Juyal has attracted criticism from many including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for being racist and cringe-inducing. The video has the host introducing a contestant from the state on the show with a monologue featuring words such as “momo”, “ching chong” and “gibberish Chinese”. Juyal has released a clarification and also apologised for hurting sentiments after the backlash.

In the video posted on his social media page, Juyal said people should see the bigger picture to understand the context of his interaction with the contestant, Gunjan Sinha. He said it’s important people understand the situation as being called a racist is affecting his mental health. Sharing that he has family and friends in the North-East, Raghav said that he not only respects people from the region but has also stood up for them.

Giving details of his actions, the host said that the child had told the creatives that she can speak Chinese, which was largely gibberish. She termed it as her talent, and throughout the show, she would speak this made-up language in jest. “Towards the end of the show, I decided to speak in a similar way to introduce her in one of the episodes. It has been an inside joke on the show and one shouldn’t judge us with just that clip,” he shared.

Raghav further apologised to people in case he hurt people, stating that it was unintentional. He also urged everyone to see the entire show to get an understanding on his bond with Gunjan, and the intention behind the joke.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted a tweet condemning the episode, saying that ‘racism has no place in our country. “It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally,” he tweeted.

Many on social media also called out the show and Juyal. One person tweeted, “It’s 2021, but the #racist Indians still practicing “Chinese” “momo” “ching chong” #racism as a comic element on their national television with their #bollywood celebs applauding it. The racist host @TheRaghav_Juyal introducing Gunjan Sinha from Assam in a show on @ColorsTV.” While another added, ” If it had been against any other community on big stage. There would’ve been an national news TV coverage by now. Its NORTH EAST so nggehh what does it matter .”

The episode also features judge Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande and guest Remo D’Souza. Fans have called out these celebs too for cheering on such jokes.