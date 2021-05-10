scorecardresearch
Monday, May 10, 2021
Raghav Juyal appeals for medical help for Uttarakhand: ‘Our state is collapsing, people are dying’

Raghav Juyal has asked for help from the government authorities, for his home state Uttarakhand that's grappling with rising Covid-19 cases.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2021 3:38:43 pm
raghav juyal corona help uttarakhanRaghav Juyal had last month, tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo: Raghav Juyal/Instagram/Screengrab)

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has sought help from the Central government and authorities in charge for his home state, Uttarakhand, which lacks sufficient medical facilities to fight the rising Covid-19 cases. In a video that Raghav shared on Instagram on Monday, he pleaded with other states to pay heed to Uttarakhand that is “collapsing.”

Sharing how the mountain state is grappling due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Raghav said in the video that the locals, youth and volunteers in Uttarakhand are trying their best to provide medical help to as many patients as possible, but due to the lack of resources, they are unable to do enough.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

In the video, Raghav also said with folded hands, that he and the young volunteers of the state are ready to support the government authorities in any which way, to ensure Uttarakhand gets saved from the coronavirus.

Also read |Sonu Sood arranges oxygen cylinders, Salman Khan provides financial aid: How Bollywood is helping those in need amid Covid-19’s second wave

Raghav, in the caption for his video wrote, “#pleasehelputtarakhand PLEASE SAVE UTTARAKHAND. Please save us. Our state is collapsing and we are calling for a nation wide help! TO ALL GOVT. TO ALL ORGANISATIONS! TO EVERYONE. We don’t have enough supply of medical equipments , such as ventilators, icu rooms, oxygen beds, oxygen cylinders, injections & more, OUR PEOPLE ARE DYING, our state is dying, our city is dying! PLEASE HELP US! PLEASE SEND US AID! We won’t survive this pandemic without the support of the government and all the organisations working day and night in other states to save human lives! WE ARE READY FOR ALL THE SUPPORT!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
In his post, he also tagged Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his foundation that is currently at the forefront of providing help to as many people as possible across the nation. Raghav also tagged non-profit organisations like Khalsa Aid India and Hemkunt Foundation, apart from the BJP and PM Narendra Modi.

Raghav had last month tested positive for the virus. The actor, currently seen hosting Colors reality show Dance Deewane 3, took to Instagram to share his Covid-19 diagnosis.

