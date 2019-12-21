Radikaa announces Chithi 2

Radikaa announced that she will be producing Chithi 2 in association with the SUN TV network. (Photo from Express Archives) Radikaa announced that she will be producing Chithi 2 in association with the SUN TV network. (Photo from Express Archives)

The list of ‘Best Tamil television series of all time’ will not be complete without Chithi. The series first aired on SUN TV on December 20, 1999 at 9:30 pm. And the resounding success of the serial redefined the career of seasoned actor Radikaa. It won’t be wrong to say it was the success of this show that encouraged many A-list actors of Tamil cinema to shed their reservations and explore acting opportunities in television.

And now, the show is set to return for a second season. Radikaa on Friday announced that she will be producing Chithi 2 in association with the SUN TV network.

“22 years ago we launched #Chithi . Today #SunTV and #Radaan are proud to launch #chithi2. Another Chithi’s life from January. Directed by SundarK Vijayan,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

It is worth noting that Chithi was dubbed and remade into several languages, including Malayalam and Kannada. The original show was created by CJ Baskar. Usually, the producers milk the popularity of the shows to maximum by piling up episodes over a period of four to five consecutive years. But, surprisingly the showrunners of Chithi ended it after 467 episodes despite its huge popularity.

Radikaa became the uncrowned queen of Tamil soap opera and will hold on to the 9:30 pm prime slot on SUN TV channel for about two decades. She produced several hit shows with the channel, including Chitti, Annamalai, Selvi, Arasi, Chellame, Vaani Rani and Thamarai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd