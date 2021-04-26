Radhika Muthukumar on bagging Sasural Simar Ka 2: Could not stop dancing

After entertaining the audience for more than seven years, Sasural Simar Ka is back with a new season. Actor Radhika Muthukumar will be seen playing ‘Choti Simar’, the new lead in the family drama, while Balika Vadhu child actor Avinash Mukherjee has been roped as the male lead. The original Simar Dipika Kakar will also be seen in a cameo appearance in the Colors show.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Radhika shared her excitement about bagging the show. The actor confessed that when she auditioned, she did not have a clue that it was for Sasural Simar Ka 2. “I had just got the basic character brief, on which I auditioned. When I got to know it is Sasual Simar Ka 2, I could not stop dancing with joy. The show is iconic. After the thoughts settled in, I was also quite nervous given people would have expectations from us.”

She shared that the fears and apprehension, however, vanished once the show went on floors. “I was a lot more confident and as I became the character, the initial pressure also ceased.”

Radhika Muthukumar made her acting debut with Yeh Vaada Raha, followed by a Marathi film, and then a pivotal role in Kya Haal Panchaal. Calling Sasural Simar Ka a big break, the young actor said that the new chapter will bring to life the story of today’s girl, who, apart from balancing career, can also make for a good wife and daughter-in-law. She added, “She is very cultured but also practical. She knows how she can achieve success on both personal and professional fronts. Simar is very relatable and I am sure every young girl will see them in her.”

While Radhika had watched a few episodes of Sasural Simar Ka when it aired in 2011, she did not follow the entire season. The actor also had some wonderful words to share about Dipika Kakar, with whom she shot major parts in the initial days. “She has been so supportive and positive. When I told her that I was nervous, she asked me to keep faith in myself. Dipika even assured me that she would always be there in case I ever have any doubts, which was really sweet of her.”

While the first season was quite popular, a few tracks, especially the supernatural bits, received a lot of criticism from the audience. On asked if she is prepared for the new show to also take the same route, Radhika smiled to say, “From what I know as of now, there’s no such plans. The show is going to be a very realistic take on a young girl’s life. However, if it will happen, I think it is fine as it would only add to the entertainment value. People liked it then, and I am sure they will like it too this time.”

Radhika Muthukumar credited her family, especially her mother for supporting her dreams. While she stepped into the industry through television, she is looking forward to her big screen debut. “I was told that I have a very Indian face and thus would suit the small screen. Although I love the medium, given that I have my roots in South India, I really want to do some south films. That’s my next focus,” she concluded.

Also starring Karan Sharma and Tanya Sharma, Sasural Simar 2 airs on Colors.