Radhe Maa to participate in Bigg Boss 14?

Radhe Maa is a self-styled god woman. (Photo: Radhe Maa/Instagram)

As the Bigg Boss 14 premiere draws closer, the makers of the reality show are pulling out all the stops to ensure maximum eyeballs. A video shared on Colors’ social media pages hints that Radhe Maa is set to enter the house this Saturday.

In the video, Radhe Maa is seen going around the house. She is even heard saying that may the season become successful.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “She will most likely arrive on the show to bless the house and the contestants. However, given that it’s an unpredictable show, she might also be seen as a contestant. We should get a confirmation in the coming days.”

Radhe Maa is a spiritual leader and self-styled god woman. While she is finally gracing the reality show this season, her participation has been speculated earlier too. Bigg Boss has previously seen spiritual leaders Swami Om and Sshivani Durga as contestants.

Bigg Boss 14 will once again be an all-celebrity season. While host Salman Khan already revealed Jaan Kumar Sanu as a contestant, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani and Pavitra Punia are also said to be participating in the show.

