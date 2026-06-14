Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri welcome baby girl

Popular television actor Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, revealing that their daughter was born on June 13, 2026.

Surbhi and Sumit posted a pastel-themed announcement card that read, “It’s a Girl! 13th June, 2026.” Along with the note, they wrote, “||ॐ॥ Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude 🧿✨.”

The announcement quickly went viral, with fans and colleagues flooding the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Anita Hassanandani reacted to the news with red heart emojis while Hina Khan wrote, “Mashaallah 🧿🌸.” Kishwer Merchantt and Asha Negi also reacted to the news in the comments section.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri tied the knot in October 2024 in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends. Earlier this year, Surbhi had announced her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

In February this year, Surbhi Jyoti announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of her and Sumit’s feet with baby shoes placed between them. She wrote with the picture, “Our greatest adventure begins. Little love arriving this June.” Soon after Surbhi shared the post, several of her friends expressed their happiness at the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Surbhi Jyoti often shared glimpses of her motherhood journey with her followers.