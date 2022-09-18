Qubool Hai actor Nishi Singh dies at 50, husband says ‘she left us a day after her birthday’

Actor Nishi Singh, who appeared in V shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Tenali Rama, has passed away on Sunday at the age of 50. She suffered three strokes of paralysis in the last few years and was battling resulting health woes. She is survived by husband, writer-actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli, and their two children. The family is also facing financial issues and had earlier requested for monetary help.

Talking to Times of India, her husband said that Nishi passed away around 3 pm. He said her health deteriorated after she suffered the third stroke of paralysis in May this year. She was battling multiple health issues and was rushed to hospital on Saturday after complaining of uneasiness. She passed away on Sunday afternoon. “The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16),” he said, adding that she looked very happy even though she could not say anything.

He revealed that their 18-year-old daughter quit her studies and couldn’t give her board exams as she helped him take care of her mother. Amod the mounting medical bills, he could not take up any work as he had to stay at home to take care of Nishi. He added that despite help from some of their colleagues and TV artistes’ organisation CINTAA, he had to sell his house and car in March to take care of the expenses. “Ab toh sab khatam ho gaya,” he added.