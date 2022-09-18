scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Qubool Hai actor Nishi Singh dies at 50, husband says ‘she left us a day after her birthday’

Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz actor Nishi Singh passed away after a long bout of illness at the age of 50. She is survived by her husband and two children.

Qubool Hai actress Nishi Singh deadActor Nishi Singh's husband shared that she passed away around 3 pm on Sunday. 

Actor Nishi Singh, who appeared in V shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Tenali Rama, has passed away on Sunday at the age of 50. She suffered three strokes of paralysis in the last few years and was battling resulting health woes. She is survived by husband, writer-actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli, and their two children. The family is also facing financial issues and had earlier requested for monetary help.

Talking to Times of India, her husband said that Nishi passed away around 3 pm. He said her health deteriorated after she suffered the third stroke of paralysis in May this year. She was battling multiple health issues and was rushed to hospital on Saturday after complaining of uneasiness. She passed away on Sunday afternoon. “The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16),” he said, adding that she looked very happy even though she could not say anything.

He revealed that their 18-year-old daughter quit her studies and couldn’t give her board exams as she helped him take care of her mother. Amod the mounting medical bills, he could not take up any work as he had to stay at home to take care of Nishi. He added that despite help from some of their colleagues and TV artistes’ organisation CINTAA, he had to sell his house and car in March to take care of the expenses. “Ab toh sab khatam ho gaya,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 07:26:34 pm
Next Story

Vatican envoy comes under fire as he delivers aid in Ukraine

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap attend Akshat Rajan's birthday party
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap attend Akshat Rajan’s birthday party
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement