Qazi Touqeer not exiting Bigg Boss 20, team dismisses eviction rumors: ‘Stay calm, keep faith’

Singer Qazi Touqeer has been the most talked-about contestant on Bigg Boss 20. From the start of the season, the audience has found Qazi entertaining. While Qazi appears to be a strong contender on the show, rumors suggest the singer had to exit Bigg Boss 20 for health reasons.

On Monday, several social media pages reported that Qazi was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show after being diagnosed with dengue. However, his team has dismissed the rumors and also shared an update on his health.

Qazi Touqeer’s team reacts to exit rumors

While a few reports on social media said that Qazi had left the Bigg Boss 20 house for a few days since he was unwell, Qazi’s team issued an official statement saying he was still inside the house. His team said in the statement, “A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being.”