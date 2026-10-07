Qazi Touqeer not exiting Bigg Boss 20, team dismisses eviction rumors: ‘Stay calm, keep faith’

Singer Qazi Touqeer has been the most talked-about contestant on Bigg Boss 20. From the start of the season, the audience has found Qazi entertaining. While Qazi appears to be a strong contender on the show, rumors suggest the singer had to exit Bigg Boss 20 for health reasons.
On Monday, several social media pages reported that Qazi was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show after being diagnosed with dengue. However, his team has dismissed the rumors and also shared an update on his health.
Qazi Touqeer’s team reacts to exit rumors
While a few reports on social media said that Qazi had left the Bigg Boss 20 house for a few days since he was unwell, Qazi’s team issued an official statement saying he was still inside the house. His team said in the statement, “A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being.”
Our Rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance.
Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being.
Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That’s our Rockstar! ❤️
We request everyone to stay calm, keep faith and continue showering Qazi with your love, prayers and positive energy. 🙏❤️
We’ll keep you updated, and once he’s feeling completely back to himself, we know our most energetic Rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy! 🔥
Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming. ❤️
The statement further added, “Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone, and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That’s our rockstar. We request everyone to stay calm, keep faith, and continue showering Qazi with your love, prayers, and positive energy. We’ll keep you updated, and once he’s feeling completely back to himself, we know our most energetic Rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy! Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming. Rest. Recover. And roar back, Rockstar! We’re all with you. Team Qazi.”
In previous seasons, Pranit More, Abhishek Malhan, Sidharth Shukla, and Paras Chhabra have also been through similar situations. They had to exit the show for a few days and return after recovering. In the last few episodes, Qazi has been appearing unwell; in fact, in the live feed, contestants were seen discussing how Qazi is faking his illness again. Captain Uditi Singh was seen forcing Qazi to do his duties; while the singer showed her his medical reports, she asked him to continue with the chores. Eventually, Bigg Boss had to intervene and tell Uditi that Qazi is not in a condition to do his duties.
Qazi Touqeer’s emotional moment
On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi appeared to have some mood swings, while he got into arguments with Scout OP and Aman Gandhi; the singer cried over Arishfa’s sweet gesture for him. Qazi has called Arishfa his daughter on the show, and the two have not been talking for a few days. While Qazi and Mahhi Vij have been singled out, on Tuesday, Qazi got emotional while talking to Mahhi, expressing how he was hurt by Arishfa’s behavior.
After the nomination task, while contestants were preparing lunch, Qazi urgently needed to eat something. He requested Aamrapali to give him some food, even if it was a leftover from the previous day. Arishfa, who overheard the conversation, gave her bowl of vegetables to Qazi. Her gesture left Qazi very emotional. He told Mahhi the entire incident and said, “The girl did this for me; I still didn’t speak to her. No one has asked me yet how I am feeling, and I am really hurt by her. I treated her like a younger sister.”
As per the latest promo, tonight Qazi and Scout OP will get into a huge argument; things will escalate into the two also pushing one another.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More