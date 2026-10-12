Qazi Touqeer’s family on his 20-year struggle, reveals new project with Arijit Singh

Singer Qazi Touqeer, who won the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, made his comeback on TV after 20 years. Being the most talked-about contestant on Bigg Boss 20, Qazi has earned an impressive fanbase due to his entertaining stance on the Salman Khan-hosted show. While Qazi continues to win hearts, he has been receiving praise week after week on the show.
Recently, Qazi Touqeer’s family opened up about the singer’s journey and personal life. His brother Touseef told Film Window that Qazi aspired to become an actor and is working on a big project with Arijit Singh.
Qazi Touqeer talks to trees and animals in real life and loves to make people laugh
Recently, a Kashmir-based influencer, Nayeem Rather, visited Qazi Touqeer’s home in Kashmir. He spoke to Qazi’s uncle about his performance on Bigg Boss 20. Praising Qazi, his uncle revealed that Qazi is the same in real life, too. He said, “The Qazi you are seeing on the show is like this in real life too; he talks to trees, animals, and everyone around. Since childhood, Qazi has been like this. He likes to make people laugh and gets very happy when others laugh at his jokes. We are Kashmiris; we lead a simple life and feel very thankful to everyone who loves him. He studied at a convent school in Rajbagh, then he went to Amar Singh College. He is well educated.”
Talking about his rockstar image, Qazi’s uncle shared that the Bigg Boss 20 contestant has struggled a lot. He said, “There is a long story behind Qazi becoming a rockstar; he worked hard day and night. After winning Fame Gurukul in 2005, he did a lot of shows in foreign countries, performed in Australia, the US, Singapore, etc. He never sat idle. His struggle has been real, and he has also achieved a lot in life. If the audience supports him, Qazi will win.”
Qazi wanted to become an actor, planning something big with Arijit Singh
A few weeks back, Qazi Touqeer’s brother Taoufeeq also spoke about the singer. He told Film Window in an interview that Qazi’s wife has been his pillar of strength. “People are loving Qazi a lot. His wife is the real rockstar of our house. She is a lovely girl, and she is a pillar of strength for Qazi. She did feel bad seeing him abused. But we are proud that Qazi has been playing an individual game. He is not the person who goes for groupism.”
Talking about Qazi’s project with Arijit Singh, his brother added, “We all love Arijit, woh malang tabiyat ke hai. They share a great friendship. Arijit and Qazi will also be doing a project together. They have done some work on it, but the actual work is yet to happen. It will be something very big and beautiful.”
Touseef also revealed that Qazi wanted to become an actor. “Qazi never stopped working. He was 19 when he won Fame Gurukul. The kind of fame he got in those days… he went viral at a time when people didn’t know what viral meant. He wanted to become an actor but some of his projects got shelved, and 2-3 years were wasted in that. But Qazi, being Qazi, has a very strong willpower. He is a passionate person and he doesn’t lose hope easily.”
Touseef also shared what Qazi did before Bigg Boss 20: “Qazi was doing live shows and was living in Kashmir. He is an actor at heart. Even though people call him a singer, he is a good actor too. Qazi is going to go a long way because the kind of support he is getting is crazy. We never expected so many celebrities to support him.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More