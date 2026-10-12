Qazi Touqeer’s family on his 20-year struggle, reveals new project with Arijit Singh

Singer Qazi Touqeer, who won the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, made his comeback on TV after 20 years. Being the most talked-about contestant on Bigg Boss 20, Qazi has earned an impressive fanbase due to his entertaining stance on the Salman Khan-hosted show. While Qazi continues to win hearts, he has been receiving praise week after week on the show.

Recently, Qazi Touqeer’s family opened up about the singer’s journey and personal life. His brother Touseef told Film Window that Qazi aspired to become an actor and is working on a big project with Arijit Singh.

Qazi Touqeer talks to trees and animals in real life and loves to make people laugh

Recently, a Kashmir-based influencer, Nayeem Rather, visited Qazi Touqeer’s home in Kashmir. He spoke to Qazi’s uncle about his performance on Bigg Boss 20. Praising Qazi, his uncle revealed that Qazi is the same in real life, too. He said, “The Qazi you are seeing on the show is like this in real life too; he talks to trees, animals, and everyone around. Since childhood, Qazi has been like this. He likes to make people laugh and gets very happy when others laugh at his jokes. We are Kashmiris; we lead a simple life and feel very thankful to everyone who loves him. He studied at a convent school in Rajbagh, then he went to Amar Singh College. He is well educated.”