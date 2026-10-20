‘He was like my son’: Qazi Touqeer cries for pet horse on Bigg Boss 20

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer recalled losing his pet horse just four-and-a-half months before entering the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiOct 20, 2026 08:38 PM IST
Qazi Touqeer gets emotional while recalling his horse’s deathQazi Touqeer gets emotional while recalling his horse’s death. (Photo: Qazi Touqeer/Instagram)
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Kashmir-based singer Qazi Touqeer recently became emotional while recalling the loss of his pet horse, Sultan, just months before entering Bigg Boss 20. Speaking to Manish Goel in a recent episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Qazi revealed how Sultan’s death had deeply affected him and his wife.

Qazi Touqeer gets emotional remembering his horse Sultan

While Qazi Touqeer has largely kept his personal life private throughout Bigg Boss 20, he recently opened up about a painful chapter of his life on the show. Qazi said, “Sultan was my horse. My wife and I brought him up. He passed away 4.5 months before coming to Bigg Boss. He was like my son. I get very emotional about pets. I became sleepless. I could see his face when I closed my eyes. I did something crazy. I preserved his hair. I still have them.”

The singer further added, “I keep thinking of him. I always have a dream. I am in the clouds and riding him. At night, I feel very stressed. My wife was also very disturbed when he died. She is a dentist, and she used to clean their teeth. I used to eat and drink their leftovers.”

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Qazi Touqeer has often spoken about his love for animals on Bigg Boss 20.

Also Read: Qazi Touqeer’s family on his 20-year struggle, reveals new project with Arijit Singh

‘Qazi is winning Bigg Boss 20’: Aman Gandhi

On Monday, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, evicted contestant Aman Gandhi spoke about his equation with Qazi Touqeer. He said, “I like Qazi the way he is. I even told the housemates that they should play for the second rank, because this man is winning. He is a genius, a lovely man.” Earlier, Wamiqa Gabbi also praised Qazi. She said, “Qazi has been consistently my favorite since the first episode. Qaziji, how do you have so much patience? You stay positive. I really enjoy watching you. When you say the audience will watch out for you, I feel it. Your songs are so good; they elevate my mood.”

Qazi, who won the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, was away from the limelight for 20 years. Recently, his family also spoke about the singer. In a conversation with Film Window, his brother said, “We are proud that Qazi has been playing an individual game.” Talking about Qazi’s project with Arijit Singh, his brother added, “We all love Arijit; woh malang tabiyat ke hai. They share a great friendship. Arijit and Qazi will also be doing a project together. They have done some work on it, but the actual work is yet to happen. It will be something very big and beautiful.”

Also Read | Aman Gandhi calls Qazi Touqeer ‘Bigg Boss 20 winner’: ‘Everyone else playing for second’

 

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Touseef also revealed that Qazi wanted to become an actor. “Qazi never stopped working. He was 19 when he won Fame Gurukul. The kind of fame he got in those days… he went viral at a time when people didn’t know what viral meant. He wanted to become an actor, but some of his projects got shelved, and 2-3 years were wasted on that. But Qazi, being Qazi, has a very strong willpower. He is a passionate person, and he doesn’t lose hope easily.”

Salman Khan has also lauded Qazi Touqeer for not giving up all these years. The Bollywood superstar said that’s what makes Qazi a “true rockstar.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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