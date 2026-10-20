‘He was like my son’: Qazi Touqeer cries for pet horse on Bigg Boss 20

Kashmir-based singer Qazi Touqeer recently became emotional while recalling the loss of his pet horse, Sultan, just months before entering Bigg Boss 20. Speaking to Manish Goel in a recent episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Qazi revealed how Sultan’s death had deeply affected him and his wife.

While Qazi Touqeer has largely kept his personal life private throughout Bigg Boss 20, he recently opened up about a painful chapter of his life on the show. Qazi said, “Sultan was my horse. My wife and I brought him up. He passed away 4.5 months before coming to Bigg Boss. He was like my son. I get very emotional about pets. I became sleepless. I could see his face when I closed my eyes. I did something crazy. I preserved his hair. I still have them.”

The singer further added, “I keep thinking of him. I always have a dream. I am in the clouds and riding him. At night, I feel very stressed. My wife was also very disturbed when he died. She is a dentist, and she used to clean their teeth. I used to eat and drink their leftovers.”

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Qazi Touqeer has often spoken about his love for animals on Bigg Boss 20.

Also Read: Qazi Touqeer’s family on his 20-year struggle, reveals new project with Arijit Singh

Papa Qazi ki advice, JANHIT MEIN JAARI! 🔥🤣 #Qazi #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #bb20 https://t.co/fT6ziWmriP — Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeerr) October 18, 2026

‘Qazi is winning Bigg Boss 20’: Aman Gandhi

On Monday, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, evicted contestant Aman Gandhi spoke about his equation with Qazi Touqeer. He said, “I like Qazi the way he is. I even told the housemates that they should play for the second rank, because this man is winning. He is a genius, a lovely man.” Earlier, Wamiqa Gabbi also praised Qazi. She said, “Qazi has been consistently my favorite since the first episode. Qaziji, how do you have so much patience? You stay positive. I really enjoy watching you. When you say the audience will watch out for you, I feel it. Your songs are so good; they elevate my mood.”

Qazi, who won the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, was away from the limelight for 20 years. Recently, his family also spoke about the singer. In a conversation with Film Window, his brother said, “We are proud that Qazi has been playing an individual game.” Talking about Qazi’s project with Arijit Singh, his brother added, “We all love Arijit; woh malang tabiyat ke hai. They share a great friendship. Arijit and Qazi will also be doing a project together. They have done some work on it, but the actual work is yet to happen. It will be something very big and beautiful.”

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Touseef also revealed that Qazi wanted to become an actor. “Qazi never stopped working. He was 19 when he won Fame Gurukul. The kind of fame he got in those days… he went viral at a time when people didn’t know what viral meant. He wanted to become an actor, but some of his projects got shelved, and 2-3 years were wasted on that. But Qazi, being Qazi, has a very strong willpower. He is a passionate person, and he doesn’t lose hope easily.”

Salman Khan has also lauded Qazi Touqeer for not giving up all these years. The Bollywood superstar said that’s what makes Qazi a “true rockstar.”