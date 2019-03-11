Punit J Pathak wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

After weeks of thrilling tasks, Punit J Pathak on Sunday emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The Rohit Shetty hosted show also saw Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit as the finalists. Punit won the coveted trophy, prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a Swift car.

Apart from Punit, Aditya and Ridhima, the grand finale episode also saw Shamita Shetty and Aly Goni in the top five. While Shamita and Aly failed in their stunts early on in the finale, the other three moved to the final task. The stunt required the three contestants to open a series of locks, jump off cars and finally fly on a helicopter. The dynamic stunt had Aditya and Punit fighting neck-to-neck but the latter managed to emerge as the fastest contestant.

Khiladi Akshay Kumar also graced the finale. Judges of Rising Star – Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Dilijit Dosanjh also made a special appearance and even conducted a live audition.

The ninth season of the show saw a mixed bag of contestants – from Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty, TV personalities Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Ridhima Pandit, Vikas Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin, Zain Imam, Aly Goni, Avika Gor, to singer-actor Aditya Narayan, choreographer Punit J Pathak and ex-cricketer Sreesanth.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 launched in January. The adventure reality series topped the ratings chart for weeks. Apart from some thrilling tasks, the audience also got to witness Bharti Singh’s comic performances. In every episode, Bharti upped the entertainment quotient. Her hilarious banter with host Rohit Shetty left the contestants and audience in splits.

The season will also be remembered for the maximum number of tasks being aborted. Haarsh and Zain left Rohit fuming after they kept giving up every week. The host tried pulling up the contestants but in vain. Time and again, they kept on aborting tasks till the end of the season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the Indian version of popular American game show Fear Factor. Mukul Dev, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have hosted the show in various seasons. The last season of KKK was won by Shantanu Maheshwari. Hina Khan and Ravi Dubey ended up as the first and second runner up, respectively.