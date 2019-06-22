Puneeth Rajkumar: Appaji liked Kaun Banega Crorepati very much

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar is set to return to the small screen as a quizmaster on Kannadada Kotyadipathi, which will premiere on Colors Kannada today at 8 pm.

Puneeth recently looked back at his journey on the show, which is the Kannada version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a game show that rebooted the career of Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan.

“When I was offered this show in 2011, the first thing that came to my mind was Appaji (late Dr Rajkumar) liked Kaun Banega Crorepati very much. Until he was alive, my father saw all the episodes of that show. And, it was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, an actor who I admire a lot,” Puneeth Rajkumar added.

Not just Amitabh Bachchan, he was also a big fan of Siddhartha Basu. “I have grown up watching quiz shows by Siddhartha Basu. I was happy that I was able to work with him through this show,” he added.

Having admired Amitabh Bachchan’s anchoring skills, Puneeth Rajkumar was initially nervous as he thought these were big shoes fill.

“I was apprehensive about whether or not the show will succeed. At that time my mother (Parvathamma Rajkumar) encouraged me to take up the show. After that, my brothers (Shiva Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar) supported me. Raghavendra Rajkumar stood by me until I completed the show,” he recalled, explaining how he overcame his initial jitters.

“I am very happy and proud to have got the opportunity to host the show again,” the actor added.

Puneeth Rajkumar said he feels very responsible when he sits on his chair on the show. “People come here with Saraswati (the goddess of knowledge) and walk away with Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth),” he said.