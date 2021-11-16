Puja Banerjee ties the knot with Kunal Verma: ‘Newly married again’

After giving us glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have shared the first photo of their ‘newly married again’ moment. The actors, who were set to tie the knot last year, had opted for a registered marriage back then, owing to the pandemic. And on Monday, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding.

The couple shared a photo of themselves at their romantic best. In the photo, Kunal is seen kissing Puja’s forehead, while the glowing bride holds him close. Addressing him as patidev, Puja captioned the photo, “Newly married again👰👰 @kunalrverma patidev.” Sharing the same photo, the doting husband wrote, “♥😇 ban gayi meri rani 👨❤💋👨.”

Their friends from the industry were quick to congratulate the newlyweds. Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna commented on the post, “Congratulations to the lively and a beautiful couple… amazing pic pooja🔥🔥🙌🙌.” Others like Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Vikas Gupta, Arjun Bijlani, Ashlesha Sawant dropped heart emojis.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma met on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi and fell head over heels in love. After dating each other for more than nine years, they officialised their relationship in 2017 with an engagement ceremony. And while the Covid-19 pandemic upended their wedding plans last year, the couple made the most of it this year.

With a three-day celebration planned in Goa with family and close friends in attendance, Puja and Kunal made for a happy bride and groom. And joining their celebration was their one-year-old son Krishiv, who sat with his father atop a horse in his baraat.

Earlier talking about Kunal Verma, Puja Banerjee had told indianexpress.com that he is the most supportive partner. She said, “If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I would have been able to achieve so much. I really feel that a girl needs support from her man and Kunal has been with me throughout. He never asks any questions and blindly backs me in my career. I really feel happy and lucky to have him in my life.”