Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma set to tie the knot today, see photos and videos from pre-wedding festivities

Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony tonight. The wedding is happening in Goa with only family members and close friends in attendance. The two were set to tie the knot last year, but owing to the pandemic, they had opted for a registered marriage. And now, after welcoming their son, they wanted to celebrate their union.

The couple shared photos from their pre-wedding functions. The celebration kickstarted with a party with friends, where everyone let their hair down. Post which, the guests were seen enjoying the mehendi and haldi functions. Puja shared a photo where she is seen posing with her hands decorated with henna, and Kunal is pleading with folded hands. She captioned the photo, “And finally mujhse shaadi karogi gaanaa padaaa.”

Good friend Monalisa, who joined the pre-wedding functions with husband Vikraant Singh, also shared many photos from the parties. On Monday, as they geared up for the marriage, the Bigg Boss 10 contestant revealed that it’s going to be a Bengali wedding.

Sharing a photo of herself dressed in the traditional red-white saree, Monalisa wrote on Instagram, “Readyyyy…. Dulhe Ki Taraf Se Ya Dulhan Ki Taraf Se …. ???? Really don’t Know ….Theme: Bangali Naari ….@banerjeepuja @kunalrverma ki shaadi… “The Wedding Day “ ….”

Earlier, while speaking to Bombay Times, Kunal Verma had shared that their son Krishiv will join him atop the horse as part of the ‘baraat’. They also plan to have a wedding reception in Mumbai.