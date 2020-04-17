Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma opt for registered marriage, donate wedding budget to charity

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have already registered their marriage. (Photo: Puja Banerjee/Instagram) Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have already registered their marriage. (Photo: Puja Banerjee/Instagram)

Television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma were set to tie the knot on April 15. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple called off the celebration. However, Banerjee recently announced that they have already registered their marriage, making them man and wife officially. She also said that the couple will celebrate with their loved ones, once the world is a happy place again.

Sharing a picture of herself and Verma, the actor wrote, “This is a pic from last year durga puja sindoor khela. Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessing of our parents and grandparents we starting our new life need all of ur best wishes.”

Puja Banerjee also revealed that the money which they were to spend on the functions has now been given to charity. She wrote, “Our family is happy and so are we but given circumstances our heart goes out to all the people who are fighting for their lives right now and to all the families who lost their loved ones . Our prayers with all of you and a small contribution from our side as the money we were to spend for our marriage function we are donating to people who are in need now. This is no time to celebrate but we will celebrate with our loved ones once the world becomes a happy place again. Jai mata di.”

Their friends from the industry started posting congratulatory messages for the newlyweds on the post. While Adaa Khan wrote, “Congratulations to both of u,” Meghna Naidu posted, ” Loads of love to you both. congratulations.” Others like Mahhi Vij, Ridhi Dogra, Aparna Dixit, Debina Bonerjee also wished the couple.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma met on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajana and fell in love. They never spoke about their relationship in public, till they officially got engaged in August 2017.

Earlier talking to indianexpress.com, Banerjee had shared, “I must share that Kunal Verma is the most supportive person in my life. If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I would have been able to achieve so much. I really feel that a girl needs support from her man and Kunal has been with me throughout. He never asks any questions and blindly backs me in my career. I really feel happy and lucky to have him in my life.”

Here’s wishing Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma a happy married life!

