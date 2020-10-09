Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma blessed with a baby boy

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma met on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajana. (Photo: Puja Banerjee/Instagram and Bhupi Majethya)

TV actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma were blessed with a baby boy on Friday. Verma confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

“Thank you so much for your wishes. Both Puja and baby are doing well, touchwood,” replied Kunal to indianexpress.com’s message.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma met on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajana and fell in love. They kept their relationship a secret until their engagement in August 2017.

Puja and Kunal were set to tie the knot on April 15 this year. However, due to the pandemic, the celebrations were called off. Banerjee on April 15 took to her social media handles to announce that the couple had already registered their marriage in March. She also shared that the family has decided to donate the wedding budget to charity.

“Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessing of our parents and grandparents we starting our new life need all of ur best wishes,” she wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd