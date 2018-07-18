Tamil TV actor Priyanka commits suicide

Priyanka was best known for her role in Vamsam. Priyanka was best known for her role in Vamsam.

Well-known Tamil television actor Priyanka committed suicide on Wednesday morning at her residence in Chennai. The actor hung herself from a fan at her home in Valasaravakam, Chennai. A case had been filed with the Chennai police.

According to reports, the actor might have taken the extreme step due to familial issues. Priyanka had tied the knot with Arunbala in 2015. But, the couple have been living separately for the past two months due to difference of opinion.

Priyanka was best known for her role as Jothika in the Tamil serial Vamsam that had actor Ramya Krishnan in the lead. The show ran for four years from 2013-2017. Priyanka was also part of several other Tamil serials across different channels.

In the recent past, there have been several cases of south Indian television stars committing suicide. Television host and actor Sabarna had been found dead at her residence, with her wrists slit. Her suicide note detailed her struggle to land film opportunities. Another television actor Sai Prashanth committed suicide after struggling with depression. Telugu news anchor Radhika Reddy had also committed suicide couple of months ago.

