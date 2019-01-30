Priyanka Chopra on The Ellen Show: Nick DMed me on Twitter saying ‘we should connect’

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday shared a clip of Priyanka Chopra on The Ellen Show. In the clip posted on Instagram, we see PeeCee revealing how her romance with Nick began. She shares Nick wrote to her that their common friends believed that they should meet.

DeGeneres shared the video with the caption, “Tomorrow, @PriyankaChopra tells me how her husband @NickJonas slid into her DMs.”

“He DMed me actually. So millennial of us! He DMed me on Twitter saying ‘I’ve heard we should connect and uh… I’ve heard from common friends that we should meet. What do you think about that? I was like, ‘just text me’,” Priyanka says in the clip.

Check out some photos of Priyanka Chopra from The Ellen Show episode.

This is the second appearance of Priyanka Chopra on The Ellen Show. This time, she would be promoting her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic. The actor last graced the chat show in 2016, before the release of her Hollywood debut film Baywatch.

Priyanka tied the knot with American singer-actor Nick Jonas in December 2018. From celebrating Christmas to ringing in the New Year, the Bollywood actor has been spending quality time with Nick and his family.

The Quantico star has now returned to work, and is gearing up for the release of her next Hollywood venture Isn’t It Romantic, which releases on February 13 in the US. She will also be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.