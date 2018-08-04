Priyanka Chopra bids emotional goodbye to Quantico

Priyanka Chopra played the role of FBI agent Alex Parrish in Quantico. Priyanka Chopra played the role of FBI agent Alex Parrish in Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra’s vehicle to the West, TV series Quantico aired its last episode. The show which made Priyanka a household name all over the world aired its finale. As the third season of the show wrapped up, the actor got emotional and penned down her feelings on her Twitter handle. In her tweets, she mentioned how she is grateful to people for accepting her in the role of FBI agent Alex Parrish and thanked the team of Quantico for all the memories.

She tweeted. “As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle…and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish…memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!”

Along with the tweets, the 36-year-old actor shared pictures with the team of her show. Priyanka got recognised for her work in the ABC’s political thriller and she won the People’s Choice Award for it as well. The show went on air on September 27, 2015.

Now, Priyanka will next meet her fans on the silver screen in Hollywood project Cowboy Ninja Viking, where she will be seen alongside Chris Pratt. PC will also be seen in the Hindi film, The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. Recently, she made headlines for walking out of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and her rumoured engagement with American singer Nick Jonas.

