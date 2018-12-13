Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan to grace Koffee With Karan 6 finale

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are all set to grace Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 6 and we cannot wait to watch the two chatty actors spill some beans on the Koffee couch. The filmmaker recently shared on his social media accounts that Kareena and Priyanka will appear on the season finale. He wrote, “SEASON FINALE!!! With the mega superstar girls! @priyankachopra #kareenakapoor.”

Advertising

Priyanka and Kareena who have shared screen space in films like Aitraaz and Don shot for the episode on Wednesday before leaving for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai. The photos from the sets surfaced on fan pages and later Karan shared them on his Instagram account. “Girls just wanna have fun!!!! #seasonfinale #koffeewithkaran,” read the caption of a photo posted by Karan.

In the previous season, Priyanka made a solo appearance on the show. Then, she talked at length about her Hollywood experience and also about her policy of not discussing her personal life in public. Then she said, “I have never spoken about my personal stuff. The world will know when there’s a ring on the finger. Till then, I am single till I get married.” Now, that PeeCee is returning on the show after walking down the aisle with American singer Nick Jonas, a lot of discussion around her wedding is expected to happen.

Also, Kareena, in the last season of Koffee With Karan, was accompanied by Sonam Kapoor. Then, KJo termed Kareena a ‘pregnant stalker’. She also commented on Priyanka going to Hollywood. She said, “I am happy actors are leaving for Hollywood. I feel what Priyanka has done, I don’t think everyone has the courage and passion. I do not have.” Now, it will be interesting to see the camaraderie between the two beauties of Bollywood.

Until now the celebrities who have graced the Koffee couch includes Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and several others. The next episode of the show will feature the two heartthrobs of the nation, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana.