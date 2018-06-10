Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Quantico episode controversy: Priyanka Chopra issues apology, says ‘I am a proud Indian and that will never change’

Quantico episode controversy: Priyanka Chopra issues apology, says ‘I am a proud Indian and that will never change’

After US television studio ABC issued an apology on Friday, Priyanka Chopra has now tweeted an apology for an episode called ‘The Blood of Romeo’ from the American thriller series that has triggered outrage among its Indian audience.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 8:30:17 pm
priyanka chopra issues apology on quantico episode Priyanka Chopra says she is a proud Indian and that will never change about her.
Related News

Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra has issued an apology post the controversy around the recent episode from the American series that showed Indians planning a terrorist attack. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise.”

She added, “I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.”

The apology came after a statement issued by the US television studio ABC against the outrage from Indian audiences after the episode titled ‘The Blood of Romeo’ aired on the television.

“The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it,” the Walt Disney-owned company said.

“The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case, we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone,” the statement further read.

The episode ‘The Blood of Romeo’, sparked outrage among Indians for its storyline on Indians planning a terrorist attack in Manhattan and blaming Pakistan, days before a summit on Kashmir, reported news agency PTI.

Indians have targeted the creators for showing India in a negative light and commenting on the India-Pakistan controversy without much understanding. Chopra, who plays FBI agent Alex Parrish on the show, has been at the centre of all the backlash, with people blaming her for agreeing to the role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now