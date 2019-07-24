Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackman and others to frame global poverty issues in new NatGeo series

The series is being done with Global Citizen, a group whose aim is to eradicate extreme poverty and its root problems through advocacy and activism.

The six-part show will premiere on September 5 (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra; hughjackman).

Common, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hugh Jackman are enlisting in the Global Citizen movement.

They are among the celebrities featured in a National Geographic docuseries highlighting efforts to fight global poverty.

Titled Activate: The Global Citizen Movement, the program follows Common as he fights for criminal justice reform. Chopra Jonas campaigns to break down barriers to girls’ education, and Jackman works on the group’s New York City concert. Other featured celebs include Becky G, Uzo Aduba and Usher.

Digital hubs on NatGeo.com and GlobalCitizen.org will offer more information on the issues highlighted in the docuseries, which includes Procter & Gamble as a partner.

The six-part show debuts on September 5.

