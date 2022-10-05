Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confesses she’s open to falling in love in Bigg Boss 16: ‘Itne saalon mein koi nahi mila…’

After winning hearts in Udaariyaan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is now making heads turn in Bigg Boss 16. While she looked nervous during the premiere episode with Salman Khan, the actor has now emerged as a strong voice in the reality show. From standing up for her co-contestants, voicing her opinions to even fighting with captain Nimrit, fans have been really enjoying her many moods.

Priyanka shared how Bigg Boss happened all of a sudden. She had wrapped up the shoot for her daily only a few days back, and jumped on to the reality show as she did not want to pass on the big opportunity. “We shot in Chandigarh and I couldn’t meet my family quite often. I thus wanted to spend time with them and also enjoy some leisure time. However, when this came my way, I did not want to lose the opportunity. My family was supportive and thus I just said yes,” she told indianexpress.com before entering the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who played the popular character of Tejo in Udaariyaan, shared how she trusts her fans to vote for her. “They are a strong army and then I have my family, friends, co-stars, crew and colleagues who love me. I am sure they will all support me. Tejo got a lot of love and now it’s time for Priyanka to receive some,” she added.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary mentioned how her character Tejo shared similarities with her but there were also some major differences. “Emotionally we are alike, and just like Tejo, I too can go to any extent for my family. However, I am a very practical person unlike her. Also, given she grew up in Pind, Tejo did not have any exposure. Priyanka, on the other hand, believes in living life to the fullest.”

The actor further shared that while she’s not too handy with household chores, she would like to keep herself busy to avoid any fights. As for living with strangers, Priyanka shared it’s going to be fun, and for someone who enjoys learning, she’s looking forward to the experience.

Calling herself a true Leo, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared how her emotions are always extreme. “Be it love or anger, it’s always heightened. However, I also have no qualms in apologising if I know I am wrong,” she shared, adding that relationships hold a lot of value for her, and she can do anything to protect her loved ones.

While in Udaariyaan and even in Bigg Boss, fans want to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta together, the two maintain they are just friends. We thus quizzed her if she will be open to falling in love in the BB16 house? “I don’t know. I always believe in going with the flow. I am not going inside with any plans but I will be open to falling in love if I feel he’s a good match. Itne saalon mein koi nahi mila shayad wahi mil jaye,” Priyanka laughed to share.

On a final note, Priyanka picked Bigg Boss 13 as her favourite season. She confessed that seeing Sidharth Shukla inside, she too desired to be a part of the show.