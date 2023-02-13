Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says she’s happy even after losing Bigg Boss 16 trophy to MC Stan: ‘Lalach nahi karni chaiye’

After 133 days, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as Bigg Boss 16 third runner-up. While MC Stan won the show, Shiv Thakare was announced as the first runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Tired after hours of interviews, the Udaariyaan actor sat with indianexpress.com and reflected upon her journey, calling it a ‘learning experience’.

Even after losing the trophy, Priyanka called herself a winner, having won the hearts of the audience. Sharing that she is feeling ‘great’, the actor said there is no iota of disappointment as she believes in being happy with whatever one gets in life. “To be able to live the entire journey and come this far is a huge achievement for me. Also, I really believe that lalach nahi karni chaiye kyunki lalach kabhi khatam nahi hoti (you shouldn’t be greedy as there is no end to greed). I have always believed that whatever you get, you should be happy with that. I am really happy and proud of my journey and want my fans to celebrate this moment with me,” shared Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Talking about the underdog MC Stan taking home the trophy, the actor said that she was happy but shocked. She added, “I told him that you were once joking with me that you will go back with the trophy, and see you did it. I was shocked for a moment as Shiv is also such a fabulous player. But Stan is a genuine guy and I am so happy for him.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary‘s journey in the show has been one roller-coaster ride. Sharing that it was quite an ‘interesting’ experience, the actor said that she enjoyed her highs and fought her lows with the same passion. She also mentioned that she did not let negativity ever affect her as she said, “Itna kuch dil pe nahi lagta tha kabhi kabhi mazze ke liye lad leti thi (I didn’t take things to heart and would sometimes fight just for fun). I think Bigg Boss is a show that teaches you so much about friendship, relationship, and life. I will cherish this whole experience.”

While Priyanka played the game solo majorly, she was also known to forge friendships with the underdogs or the loners in the house. Dismissing that it was a ‘game plan’, the actor said that she always put herself in others’ shoes and would feel bad for them. She said, “I know I would have felt really bad if I was left alone or everyone was against me. This is who I am as a person and thus would be in good terms with them. Mahaan banne ke liye nahi kiya kuch (Didn’t do it to come across as noble).”

As she hurriedly walked towards her other press interviews, the actor said that she was so happy to see her parents beaming with pride. While she did not get to speak to them or take their feedback, Priyanka added that they did give her a warm hug to express their emotions.