Priyanka Chahar Choudhary first refused Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin, later worked 36-hour shifts

Naagin 7 ended its successful run as one of the franchise’s biggest seasons, recording a 1.6 TRP in its finale week to emerge as Colors TV’s No 1 show. The supernatural drama maintained an average rating of 1.9 throughout its run and peaked at 2.4 TRP. However, its lead actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently revealed that she was initially reluctant to take up the role. Speaking to Farah Khan, Priyanka admitted, “I wanted to do a show with natural acting, unlike Naagin.”

Farah recently visited Priyanka’s home, where the two looked back on her Bigg Boss journey, Naagin 7, and life after the hit show. The video opened with Priyanka saying, “Ma’am is coming and I am so excited because we really wanted to do this for a long time. I was busy shooting Naagin, and now that I’m free, I finally get to meet her.”

Farah revealed just how much fans had been requesting the collaboration. “We are spammed to death. I thought the moment I shoot with you, I’ll put the video out. People from across the world, including Pakistan, keep asking in the comments, ‘Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ko kab leke aaoge?’ Many even wondered if Sajid still had issues with you and that’s why we weren’t collaborating. But people should know that once the show ends, the fights end too.”

Agreeing with her, Priyanka said, “I share a great bond with both Farah ma’am and Sajid sir. For mature people, the fights end with the show.”

Farah recalled her time on Bigg Boss and said, “I remember how much I yelled at you inside the house. Yet this girl still came to our Bigg Boss party. It was so sweet of her.” Talking about her reality show journey, Priyanka said, “It’s been three years since Bigg Boss. I never planned to join the show.” Farah then asked, “But you eventually got Naagin. How did that happen after three years?”

Why was there a 3 year delay in airing Naagin 7

Priyanka revealed that Ekta Kapoor had actually offered her the lead role while she was still inside the Bigg Boss house, although the project took time to materialise. After Naagin 6 ended in 2023, Ekta Kapoor waited nearly two years before launching the seventh season, which had been in demand ever since she announced the return of her iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Recalling the offer, Priyanka said, “Ekta ma’am offered me Naagin inside the Bigg Boss house. Later she told me that when Dibakar (filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee) was selecting contestants, she specifically told him not to eliminate me because she was keeping me for something else. Before leaving the house, she hugged everyone. When she hugged me, she whispered, ‘Listen, I’m going to call you soon.’ I knew she was talking about Naagin.”

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Despite the offer, Priyanka admitted she wasn’t immediately convinced.

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When Priyanka Chahar Choudhary almost refused Naagin 7

“Do you know, I had initially refused Naagin. I wanted to do a show that involved more natural acting. I didn’t say no outright, but I definitely had second thoughts. I was on a flight to the US when I received the call. I had Wi-Fi, so they spoke to me, but I said, ‘I haven’t thought about it yet.’ Later, the casting person told me that after I hung up, my entire team panicked.”

Farah laughed and replied, “That reaction must have been because people would be dying to do Naagin.” Priyanka agreed. “Yes, I was fully aware that it was a huge franchise.” Farah also recalled how closely audiences followed the show. “I remember there was one frame where a blue VFX shot appeared, and it became a national topic of discussion. Ekta eventually had to react to it.”

Priyanka simply responded, “It happens. It was human error.”

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‘Ekta must have checked Priyanka’s Kundali’

Farah then praised her success. “The show was such a hit. Before this, where were you?” Priyanka replied, “Udaariyaan. That show also did really well.” Farah joked, “So she’s the lucky factor. Ekta must have checked her kundali before casting her. She must have checked ours too before signing us for Lock Upp.” Priyanka laughed and added, “But look, that show is also doing well.”

Farah also remembered Priyanka’s popularity during Bigg Boss. “You had a massive fan following. Salman Khan was very fond of you.”

Asked if she remains in touch with her fellow contestants, Priyanka said, “I’m on hi-hello terms with everyone. Shalin is out of the picture; I’m very clear about that. I don’t believe in making too many friends. They’re distractions. I already have a huge family. I have six siblings, and most of them serve in the Army.”

She added that work leaves her with little time for friendships. “I don’t really have friends because I don’t have the time. I take several classes every day because I love learning new things. Now I finally have some free time since Naagin has ended.”

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Priyanka Chahar worked 36 hours straight

Speaking about her hectic schedule, Priyanka revealed that she shot 26 days a month for Naagin, with 12-hour daily shifts. “I was simultaneously working on Battleground, so managing both was extremely difficult,” she said.

Farah compared it to her own schedule on Lock Upp. “Lock Upp is much easier. We shoot for around eight hours on judgment day and about four hours on other days. Sometimes I just have to wait while the contestants make their decisions. I actually enjoy it.”

Priyanka explained why she took on both projects.

“When I signed Naagin, I wanted to do something different. That’s why I also took up Battleground.” Farah once again called her “the lucky factor.” Priyanka then revealed the gruelling routine she followed while shooting both shows simultaneously.

“For Battleground, I would shoot from 10 pm to 7 am. I’d reach home around 6 or 7 in the morning, take a quick shower, and be on the Naagin set by 9 am. Then I’d shoot there till 9 pm. It felt like working almost 36 hours at a stretch. I would survive on 40-minute naps because I simply can’t sleep in the afternoon.”

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She credited her discipline to her father, who served in the Army. “I give all the credit to my father. Because of his Army background, he made us mentally and physically strong. He would wake us up at 5 am and make us run while chasing us. It was a complete Dangal moment at home every single day.”