Priyanka Chahar Choudhary calls ex-Ankit Gupta ‘marriage material’: ‘A very good guy’

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who rose to fame with Naagin 7, is currently seen on Rise And Fall Season 2. Priyanka, who made her TV debut with the show Udaariyaan, rose to fame after Bigg Boss 16. Other than Priyanka’s strong personality, her bond with Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta was also quite loved by fans. As per reports, Priyanka and Ankit were also secretly dating for years, and the couple broke up last year. In a recent podcast by Balaji Telefilms called Honestly Why Not, Priyanka opened up about her breakup with Ankit. She even revealed that she would like to marry him.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on breakup with Ankit Gupta

After keeping their relationship a secret for years, Priyanka Chahar finally opened up about it in the podcast. She even spoke about her breakup for the very first time and said, “It’s between him and me. A lot of times, it’s not necessary for a relationship to be good only when two people are together.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta unfollow each other on social media, spark breakup rumours

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Further in the conversation, the host pointed out how ever since Ankit broke up with Priyanka, he has been going through a bad phase professionally. He even asked Priyanka if Ankit is not in the right company, who can guide him in the right direction. Responding to this, the Naagin 7 actress said, “No one can show the other any direction; we both are very mature, have built our lives ourselves, and will do so in the future too. I don’t want to get into what’s going on in his life; all of us are adults, and we have seen life, so we know what needs to be done. One being around the other, guiding them, I don’t think would do anything. He is a very good guy.”

‘I would like to marry Ankit Gupta’

Later in the rapid-fire round, when Priyanka was asked who should with kill, marry, and hook up with from among Abhishek Malhan, Namik Paul, and Ankit Gupta, the actress hesitantly replied that she would kill Abhishek Malhan due to their rivalry from Battleground. She would hook up with her Naagin 7 co-star Namik Paul and would marry Ankit. “I would like to marry Ankit Gupta; he is marriage material for sure,” Priyanka said. When she was asked if she regretted breaking up with Ankit and who, according to her, can take her place in his life? Priyanka added, “I don’t regret anything in my life; whatever decision I made, it’s fine. And who am I to decide which girl can take my place in his life? Ex ko ex rehne do…”

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Priyanka and Ankit met on the sets of Udaariyaan and became very good friends. This friendship later progressed into a liking while they were on Bigg Boss 16. And while they never publicly confirmed dating each other, the two were often spotted together, which led fans to believe so. Now, more than a year after they broke up, Priyanka confirmed their relationship. Back in 2024, while talking to SCREEN about her equation with Ankit, Priyanka had said, “The friendship with Ankit is still there, and it’s so beautiful. There are no ups and downs; we bond really well. We understand each other, and it’s still the same.”