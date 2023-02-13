Priyanka Chahar Choudhary evicted from Bigg Boss 16: The bold voice that resonated with audiences’ hearts

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was touted to win Bigg Boss Season 16, has been, in a shocking move, evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Priyanka was the only contestant in Bigg Boss 16, who came walking in with a partner, Ankit Gupta. Co-stars in Udaariyaan, and besties in real life, the duo are chalk and cheese but were inseparable throughout the show. In the first few weeks, Priyanka decided to be the mentor for Ankit, trying to help him play the game. However, after Priyanka was told that she is coming across as a ‘dominating friend’, she decided to take a backseat. Fans were also treated to a lot of sweet moments between Priyanka and Ankit that even got them wondering if there was something more than friendship between them.

On Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary relied on her ‘buland awaaz’ and her need to enter every ‘mudda’. Initially, the actor was only involved with her friend Ankit but soon showed a new side. Priyanka would choose to take a stand in every fight and fearlessly voice her opinions, even when they were wrong sometimes. Her confidence in herself and her game helped her reach the finale. She was called out for forcefully getting involved in another’s fight, but she knew if she kept quiet, she would be lost in the crowd. Be it her friends or foe, everyone had to bear the brunt of her strong opinions and sometimes harsh words.

After Ankit’s exit, Priyanka was expected to mellow down but she continued to play the game with the same fierceness. While her friendship with Archana Gautam continued to grow stronger, she also found a friend in Tina Datta. The latter, nursing a broken heart after parting ways with Shalin Bhanot, needed a shoulder, and the two became each other’s confidante. However their friendship was called one of convenience, and they were also termed ‘vamps’ after they allegedly tried to bully Shalin. Come what may, Priyanka and Tina continued to be each other’s support.

Given the actor has stood out in the game, it wasn’t long before Salman Khan took notice. While initially, he mentioned how she has an ‘irritating voice’, the host took a U-turn and called her a total ‘heroine material’. He recently also told Priyanka that he has something for her after Bigg Boss. If rumours are to be believed, Salman has asked Raju Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan to launch her in Dunki. And if that doesn’t happen, he plans to make a film with her soon. Farah Khan, during her visit to the show, had even called her ‘Deepika Padukone’ and hinted at a film career waiting for her.

All said and done, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also had a negative side to herself. Even though she was called ‘sachai ki murat’, the actor erred at times when it came to standing up for other women. When contestants like Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig spoke disgracefully about female co-inmates, especially about their clothes, Priyanka laughed with them, instead of calling them out. The same was even brought up during the recent media round, where the Udaariyaan actor denied it saying she has no recollection of the same.