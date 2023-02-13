scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary addresses rumours of bagging Shah Rukh’s Dunki, film with Salman Khan: ‘If it’s true, meri to nikal padi’

After ending her Bigg Boss 16 in the third place, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talks about rumours around her big Bollywood debut.

Salman Khan is rumoured to launch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
Winning a reality show is an achievement, winning hearts is another. However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary went on to win Salman Khan’s love and support in Bigg Boss 16. The Udaariyaan actor ended her journey in third place as MC Stan took home the title, while Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up. As she exited the house, host Salman Khan could not stop lauding her and even called her a ‘real winner’. As readers would know, a few weeks back, he had even hinted at having ‘something’ for Priyanka after the show. While it was rumoured that he would soon launch her, social media has also been buzzing that he got Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani to sign her for Dunki.

As indianexpress.com caught up with Priyanka after the Bigg Boss 16 finale, we discussed how an impressed Salman Khan seems to have taken her under his wings. He had even called her ‘heroine material’ on the show and mentioned how she will do wonders in films. As we named the big films touted to be her launch, the actor said that she hasn’t had time to read the news or even discuss work with her team. However, Priyanka did mention that if any of it is true, she is excited about the future.

“Honestly, we have been locked inside for the last four months so I didn’t even know about SRK’s film Dunki. It’s now while speaking to the media that I am hearing about it. I had no idea and I haven’t even had time to talk to my team. But oh my god, if it’s true I am overjoyed. I had never thought I would get something like this. Nikal padi meri,” she added with a laugh.

So will she now bid farewell to television wanting to gear up for a career in Bollywood? “Not at all,” Priyanka said, adding, “TV has given me a lot and I can never think about quitting it. If there are good projects as everyone is talking about, I would definitely love to work on them but TV kabhi nahi chhodungi.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also mentioned how her ‘strong voice’ was the highlight of the season, and she mellowed down only at the advice of the host. She said, “Meri awaaz ko kya kya bola gaya hai. Salman sir ne bhi kaha tha irritate karti hai. So I did control it and now I am a much calmer person.” About her learnings in the show, the runner-up said that she has gained a ‘lot of patience’ and also how to deal with difficult situations.

On a final note, we told her how a section of the audience had called her ‘fixed winner’ given she’s a ‘Colors face’. Smirking at the words, the actor said that, “Fixed winner? Dekho main yaha hu bina trophy ke (See I am here without the trophy). This is why one shouldn’t make such assumptions. The show is a fair one and you never know which side it goes. There’s nothing fixed in the show.”

After staying inside the Bigg Bos 16 house for 133 days, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said that she’s looking at going for a small vacation as a ‘detox’ and will only then return to do ‘a lot of work’.

