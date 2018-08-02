Happy Birthday Priyank Sharma: Some droolworthy photos of the Bigg Boss 11 star

Happy Birthday Priyank Sharma: The Bigg Boss 11 contestant turns 25. Happy Birthday Priyank Sharma: The Bigg Boss 11 contestant turns 25.

Reality show star Priyank Sharma turned a year older. Good looking and charming, Priyank made his debut with adventure-based reality show MTV Roadies Rising. While he could only reach the semi-final, the channel gave him another show, Splitsvilla 10. The young star managed to fall in love with Divya Agarwal at the start of the show. Soon, fans went gaga over their romance and christened them Divyank. They sizzled on the small screen and it looked like it was a match made in heaven.

Post Splitsvilla, Priyank got the plump offer of participating in Bigg Boss 11. Here, the usual sweet boy showcased a new personality. His behaviour on Bigg Boss made host Salman Khan throw him out of the show. But soon, he came back, and so did his charm. Priyank was linked to co-contestants Benafsha Soonawalla and Hina Khan. He also made proclamations that he wasn’t dating Divya and that he had a girlfriend living abroad.

Priyank’s dignity took a hit when Divya entered the house and accused him of cheating on her. She even called off her relationship on national television. Priyank, on his part, maintained that they broke up even before he came on the show. He did not want it to affect their friendship and so kept quiet. While Priyank could not win Bigg Boss 11, he managed to win hearts, especially of young girls. And he also found some good friends in Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Vikas Gupta.

All set to star in his first lead project Puncch Beat, Priyank is looking to establish himself in the industry. And today, on his birthday, here are some droolworthy pictures.

Happy Birthday, Priyank Sharma!!!

